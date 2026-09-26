Full List: Activities Foreigners Employed Overseas Can Do in UK On Standard Visitor Visa
- The UK government published a list of overseas-employed professionals who can carry out certain work activities while on a Standard Visitor visa
- The list covers more than 20 professions, ranging from journalists and lawyers to pilots, seafarers, and members of film crews
- Some categories on the list come with specific conditions, including one role that is restricted to a defined window of the calendar year
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The United Kingdom has outlined the categories of overseas-employed workers who are permitted to carry out certain professional activities while visiting the country on a Standard Visitor visa.
The guidance, published by the UK government, makes clear that these allowances apply specifically to individuals who are already employed outside the UK and are entering the country temporarily in a professional capacity.
Jobs covered under the Standard Visitor visa
According to the UK government, the following professionals employed overseas may engage in permitted activities while on a Standard Visitor visa:
- Archaeologist
- Artist, entertainer or musician
- Bodyguard
- Camera operator
- Driver
- Internal auditor
- Journalist or correspondent
- Lawyer or expert witness
- Market researcher or analyst
- Personal assistant
- Pilot or cabin crew member arriving to work in the UK between 1 March and 31 October, under a Civil Aviation Authority-approved Wet Lease Agreement
- Professor from an overseas academic institution
- Religious worker
- Scientist or researcher
- Seafarer (a person whose normal place of work is on board a ship) -
- Sports person or sports official
- Tour group courier
- Translator or interpreter
- Member of a film crew, including actors, producers, directors, and technicians
- Member of a production team supporting an artist, entertainer, or musician
- Member of technical staff supporting an artist, entertainer, musician, or sports person
Visa rules for overseas workers
The Standard Visitor visa is typically used for tourism, short business trips, and personal visits. However, the UK government's guidance confirms that eligible overseas-employed workers in the categories above are not barred from professional activity during their stay, provided their employment remains based outside the UK.
It is worth noting that the pilot and cabin crew category carries the most specific condition on the list, with permitted work restricted to the period between 1 March and 31 October each year, and only within the framework of a Civil Aviation Authority-approved Wet Lease Agreement.
The breadth of the list, spanning creative industries, legal and scientific fields, transport, and religious work, signals that the UK's visitor visa framework accommodates a wide range of short-term professional engagements without requiring applicants to obtain a separate work visa.
UK lists jobs eligible for scale-up visa
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government had published the official list of occupations eligible for the Scale-Up Visa.
The list covers jobs in fields such as engineering, information technology, law, science, finance, education and business, with each eligible occupation having a set going-rate requirement.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng