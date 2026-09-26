The UK government published a list of overseas-employed professionals who can carry out certain work activities while on a Standard Visitor visa

The list covers more than 20 professions, ranging from journalists and lawyers to pilots, seafarers, and members of film crews

Some categories on the list come with specific conditions, including one role that is restricted to a defined window of the calendar year

The United Kingdom has outlined the categories of overseas-employed workers who are permitted to carry out certain professional activities while visiting the country on a Standard Visitor visa.

The guidance, published by the UK government, makes clear that these allowances apply specifically to individuals who are already employed outside the UK and are entering the country temporarily in a professional capacity.

UK posts activities overseas workers can do on Standard Visitor visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/belterz/WPA Pool

Source: Getty Images

Jobs covered under the Standard Visitor visa

According to the UK government, the following professionals employed overseas may engage in permitted activities while on a Standard Visitor visa:

Archaeologist Artist, entertainer or musician Bodyguard Camera operator Driver Internal auditor Journalist or correspondent Lawyer or expert witness Market researcher or analyst Personal assistant Pilot or cabin crew member arriving to work in the UK between 1 March and 31 October, under a Civil Aviation Authority-approved Wet Lease Agreement Professor from an overseas academic institution Religious worker Scientist or researcher Seafarer (a person whose normal place of work is on board a ship) - Sports person or sports official Tour group courier Translator or interpreter Member of a film crew, including actors, producers, directors, and technicians Member of a production team supporting an artist, entertainer, or musician Member of technical staff supporting an artist, entertainer, musician, or sports person

Visa rules for overseas workers

The Standard Visitor visa is typically used for tourism, short business trips, and personal visits. However, the UK government's guidance confirms that eligible overseas-employed workers in the categories above are not barred from professional activity during their stay, provided their employment remains based outside the UK.

It is worth noting that the pilot and cabin crew category carries the most specific condition on the list, with permitted work restricted to the period between 1 March and 31 October each year, and only within the framework of a Civil Aviation Authority-approved Wet Lease Agreement.

The breadth of the list, spanning creative industries, legal and scientific fields, transport, and religious work, signals that the UK's visitor visa framework accommodates a wide range of short-term professional engagements without requiring applicants to obtain a separate work visa.

UK lists jobs eligible for scale-up visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government had published the official list of occupations eligible for the Scale-Up Visa.

The list covers jobs in fields such as engineering, information technology, law, science, finance, education and business, with each eligible occupation having a set going-rate requirement.

Source: Legit.ng