Ireland's Department of Enterprise has released the Critical Skills Occupations List, covering highly skilled roles in short supply within the local workforce

The list includes professions across medicine, ICT, engineering, law, finance, nursing, and more than a dozen other fields

Workers in qualifying occupations can apply for a Critical Skills Employment Permit, one of Ireland's most sought-after immigration pathways

Ireland's Department of Enterprise has published the full list of occupations eligible for a Critical Skills Employment Permit (CSEP), outlining the professional roles the country considers to be in high demand and short supply within its resident labour force.

The Critical Skills Occupations List (CSOL) covers a broad range of highly skilled professions across fields including medicine, information and communications technology, engineering, law, finance, education, and the sciences. The permit scheme is designed to attract qualified international workers to fill gaps that local talent cannot readily fill.

Ireland lists 24 occupations that are in high demand. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Ireland: Full list of qualifying occupations

According to the published list, the following 24 occupational categories are covered under the scheme:

Production Managers and Directors ICT Professionals Health and Social Services Managers and Directors Managers and Proprietors in Agriculture-Related Services Natural and Social Science Professionals Engineering Professionals Information Technology and Telecommunications Professionals Health Professionals Therapy Professionals Nursing and Midwifery Professionals Teaching and Educational Professionals Legal Professionals Business, Research and Administrative Professionals Architects, Town Planners and Surveyors Welfare Professionals Quality and Regulatory Professionals Media Professionals Draughtspersons and Related Architectural Technicians Health Associate Professionals Artistic, Literary and Media Occupations Design Occupations Sports and Fitness Occupations Business, Finance and Related Associate Professionals Sales, Marketing and Related Associate Professionals

What Ireland Critical Skills Employment Permit offers

The Critical Skills Employment Permit is considered one of Ireland's most accessible immigration routes for skilled foreign nationals, given that it covers roles where demand consistently outpaces domestic supply. Qualifying applicants working in a listed occupation can apply directly through Ireland's employment permit system.

The permit is particularly relevant to Nigerian professionals and others across Africa who work in sectors such as healthcare, engineering, ICT, and finance, areas in which many are highly trained but face limited opportunities at home amid the country's ongoing economic challenges.

The full document outlining all qualifying occupations is available for download from the Department of Enterprise's official website.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Ireland announced the full list of occupations for which foreigners cannot get employment permits in 2026.

UK: Occupations eligible for lower salary requirement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK announced its Immigration Salary List, which lists occupations eligible for a lower salary requirement under the Skilled Worker visa route. The list covers jobs in construction, healthcare, science, agriculture and the arts across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Some occupations are set to remain on the list until 31 December 2026, while care worker roles will stay eligible until July 2028. But applicants and sponsors must meet strict conditions, including rules on care providers, work experience and industry endorsements.

Source: Legit.ng