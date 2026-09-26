Nollywood actress Jumoke Odetola announced on Instagram that she has become a minister and preacher of the gospel

The actress addressed growing concern from friends, family and colleagues who noticed a shift in her recent social media posts

Odetola revealed she had considered keeping her new calling private but decided to go public before anyone spotted her preaching on the streets

Nollywood actress Jumoke Odetola has sent her followers into a frenzy after declaring on Instagram that she is now a preacher of the gospel and a minister of God.

The actress announced on Friday, 24 September 2026, through a series of posts shared on her Instagram page. In the posts, she addressed the wave of concern that had been building around her recent online activity, reassuring those close to her that she was in a good place.

Reactions as Jumoke Odetola gives her life to Jesus, announces ministry. Photo credit@jumokeodetola

Source: Instagram

"Yes, something is going on in my life... but nothing is wrong with me," she wrote. "I am entering a new season with God. I am now a preacher of the gospel."

Jumoke Odetola addresses concerns from loved ones

Prior to the announcement, Odetola's posts had prompted worried reactions from people in her circle. She acknowledged the calls, messages, and check-ins she received, expressing gratitude for the outpouring of care.

"I truly appreciate the numerous calls, messages and concerns of my friends, family, colleagues. Thank you so much. I feel seen, cared for and loved," she wrote.

Fans excited for Jumoke Odetola as she gives her life to Jesus. Photo credit@jumokeodetola

Source: Instagram

Why Jumoke Odetola chose to go public

Odetola also explained why she decided against keeping her new calling under wraps. She noted that preaching the gospel is not something she could easily do in secret, and that making the announcement herself was the more sensible choice.

"I have been contemplating if I should be private about it, but how can I be private about preaching the gospel when you could just see me on your street with my bell preaching the gospel. Let me bring myself out before anyone records me and brings me out," she wrote.

The actress closed her message by asking her followers to cover her in prayer as she steps into this new chapter of her life.

Here is the Instagram post made by the actress about her new lifestyle:

What fans are saying about the actress

Reactions from fans and followers poured in after the announcement:

@martinsayomide_:

"May God uphold you, strengthen you and use you for His glory"

@big_rachy_:

"God of all nations"

@mamatee_c:

"May the good Lord strengthen you as you proclaim His name and glory to the world in Jesus name."

@lolarsfinesse:

"Glory hallelujah Dear God, please use me too. Let my life serve You and glorify You"

@_josephmomodu:

"This is great news "

@babatunde_aderinoye:

"Our mummy in the Lord."

@hephzybaby4life:

"I pray for new auction to function in Jesus name. Congratulations WOG. The journey will be easy"

@femo_of_lagos:

"Receive the grace and all that you need to do this without reproach. Amen"

Jumoke Odetola speaks on actresses' lifestyle

Legit.ng reported that during an interview, Jumoke Odetola refuted the claims that actresses sell their bodies to be able to afford their lavish lifestyles.

The actress said many people have a lot of misconceptions about actresses.

She said: "That is not true. A lot of times, people just sit and sum up things. Have they seen those people? Did they catch them? Did they admit to it? Anybody can just sit down and say something. We have to start talking with facts. If you have the facts, it is fine then."

Source: Legit.ng