USCIS has outlined five employment-based preference immigrant categories that could lead to a permanent US Green Card

The categories range from priority workers with extraordinary ability to skilled professionals and immigrant investors

Workers seeking a Green Card through employment may qualify under different pathways depending on their qualifications and profession

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has outlined five distinct employment-based categories through which foreign nationals can obtain lawful permanent residence, commonly known as a Green Card.

According to the federal government, US immigration law offers several structured pathways for workers seeking to live and work permanently in the country, each tailored to a specific level of qualification or professional background.

The US gives conditions foreigners must meet for employment-based Green Cards. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

5 employment-based Green Card categories

The five categories are below:

1. EB-1, targets priority workers. This group covers individuals with extraordinary ability in fields such as sciences, arts, education, business, or athletics, as well as outstanding professors and researchers and multinational managers or executives.

2. The EB-2 category is designed for professionals holding advanced degrees or those who demonstrate exceptional ability in their field. It also accommodates applicants seeking a national interest waiver, which allows certain individuals to bypass the standard employer sponsorship requirement if their work is deemed to benefit the United States.

3. EB-3 covers skilled workers, professionals with bachelor's degrees, and other workers performing unskilled labour that is not of a temporary or seasonal nature.

4. EB-4 caters to special immigrants. This is a broad classification that includes religious workers, certain broadcasters, Iraqi and Afghan nationals who worked with the US government, and other specific groups defined under immigration law.

5. The EB-5 category targets immigrant investors who are willing to invest a substantial amount of capital into a new commercial enterprise that creates jobs for US workers.

US Green Card: How application process works

Eligible workers typically apply for a Green Card through the adjustment of status process using Form I-485, provided they are already in the United States. Those outside the country may undergo consular processing at a US embassy or consulate abroad.

Each category carries its own requirements, and availability may vary depending on annual visa limits and the applicant's country of birth, not citizenship. USCIS advises prospective applicants to review the full eligibility criteria carefully before submitting any application.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the United States announced that citizens of various countries can renew their American visa without an interview.

US releases occupations for employment-based Green Cards

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US announced the occupations that qualify foreign nationals for employment-based Green Cards across three preference categories. The list includes extraordinary-ability professionals, advanced-degree holders, skilled workers, bachelor’s degree holders, and some unskilled workers.

For Nigerians considering the japa route, the biggest attraction is that some applicants may qualify based on their skills and achievements, rather than through the same route taken by family-sponsored migrants. But education, work experience, employer sponsorship, and long visa waiting periods can decide whether the American dream moves closer or remains out of reach.

Source: Legit.ng