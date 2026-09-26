Abdulkadir Garba Yusuf, a Bayero University Kano graduate, took a job as a fuel station attendant on ₦45,000 monthly after struggling to find work in his field

Despite mockery from others, Yusuf moved through roles as a cashier, supervisor, and NYSC platoon leader, earning a commendation letter from Borno State

Within 48 hours of completing NYSC, his former employer recalled him, and he later applied for a position at one of Africa's largest industrial projects

Abdulkadir Garba Yusuf, a Political Science graduate from Bayero University Kano, has gone viral on LinkedIn after sharing how he went from pumping fuel at a filling station for ₦45,000 a month to securing a place on the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals Graduate Trainee Programme.

In a post shared in September 2026, Yusuf described the moment after graduation when, uncertain of his next step, he submitted his CV to ABcon Oil & Gas Ltd Filling Station in Rijiyar Lemo, Kano. He was offered a role as a pump attendant and accepted it without hesitation.

A political science graduate who worked at a fuel station lands Dangote Refinery job. Photo: LinkedIn/ Abdulkadir Garba Yusuf

Source: UGC

From fuel pump to Dangote Refinery

Standing for roughly eight hours each shift, Yusuf said the job attracted ridicule from people who felt it was beneath someone with a university degree. He disagreed. "I would rather work, learn and grow than remain idle simply because the job title was not what I expected," he wrote.

After six months, he resigned and joined Chicken Flavours Kano as a cashier. Within two months, he was promoted to supervisor.

His national youth service took him to Borno State, where he rose to become Platoon Leader 3 and was subsequently appointed Corps Camp Director for NYSC Batch A Stream 1, 2025.

His performance earned him a NYSC Borno State Commendation Letter. He was later posted to the 7 Division Nigerian Army Headquarters, Sector 1, Operation Hadin Kai, working in a finance and accounts environment that he described as a defining chapter in his professional development.

Political science graduate gets Dangote Refinery job

During his service year, Yusuf lost his mother, a period he described as one of the most painful of his life. He pressed on nonetheless, completing his NYSC and re-entering the workforce. Within 48 hours of his discharge, his previous employer contacted him to manage a newly opened branch in Kaduna State before he eventually returned to Kano.

It was while he was still building his career that he applied for the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals Graduate Trainee Programme. He was accepted, becoming part of the programme's first cohort.

He wrote in his LinkedIn post:

"From ₦45,000 as a pump attendant to becoming a Dangote Graduate Trainee. Alhamdulillah for the journey."

Reactions to Yusuf's post poured in from across his network.

Ehiaghe Onakinor said:

"Mannnn, you've always been in the oil and gas sector."

Daniel Akpeneko said:

"No house is built from the roof top; you have to first start from the foundation. You made a wise decision to have trusted the growth process and in the end it paid off. Congrats."

Hassan Gobir said:

"This is truly inspiring, brother. A beautiful reminder to never despise small beginnings and to keep moving regardless of where the journey starts. Alhamdulillah for how far Allah has brought you. In Sha Allah, greater heights ahead!"

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng