The US Department of Homeland Security added 5,000 more criminal illegal aliens to its public WOW.DHS.gov website, bringing the total to over 40,000 listed

Criminal records on the site include kidnapping, child molestation, arson, and gang membership across all 50 US states

Nationals from African countries including Botswana, South Sudan, Kenya, and Cameroon are among those newly added to the database

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has expanded its public database of deported criminal illegal aliens, adding 5,000 new names and bringing the total number of individuals listed on the "Worst of the Worst" website to more than 40,000.

The site, known as WOW.DHS.gov and launched on December 8, 2025, allows members of the public to search profiles of criminal illegal aliens who have been arrested and removed from communities across all 50 states.

DHS expands its Worst of the Worst database, adding 5,000 names and pushing the total number of deported criminal illegal aliens past 40,000. Photo credit: DHS

Source: Getty Images

According to DHS, crimes recorded on the platform include molestation of a minor, burglary, kidnapping, armed robbery, terroristic threats, assault, fraud, and larceny.

DHS Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said the latest update reflects the administration's commitment to openness about its deportation activities.

"DHS has added another 5,000 criminal illegal aliens to our Worst of the Worst website, including murderers, pedophiles, rapists, arsonists, drug traffickers, kidnappers, violent assailants, and gang members," Bis said. "This website now displays more than 40,000 criminals that we've removed from communities across the country. The Trump Administration is more committed than ever before to transparency as we deliver on the American people's mandate to arrest and deport illegal aliens from our country."

African nationals featured on the list

Several African nationals are among the newly published profiles. Oreneile Masaka, a citizen of Botswana, was arrested in Atlanta, Georgia, and faces charges that include negligent with a weapon, robbery at a residence using a firearm, and possession.

Michael Nyak Biel, from South Sudan, was picked up in Phoenix, Arizona. His record includes molestation of a minor, kidnapping, sexual offences against a child, sexual assault, and a parole violation.

Dennis Nyagesuka, a Kenyan national arrested in Lincoln, Nebraska, has a criminal history covering terroristic threats, concealing stolen property, and assault.

Lovet Ayuk-Ako, a Cameroonian national arrested in Oakdale, Louisiana, was recorded with charges of robbery, fraud, and larceny.

Other nationalities on the updated database

Beyond African nationals, the newly added profiles feature individuals from Cuba, El Salvador, Mexico, Haiti, Ecuador, Guatemala, Vietnam, Iraq, Honduras, and Bhutan, among others. Several are identified as members of criminal gangs, including the Surenos, 18th Street, Latin Kings, and Born to Kill organisations.

Among the profiles highlighted by DHS is Ricardo Iglesias Martinez, a Cuban national and Surenos gang member arrested in Los Angeles, whose charges include lewd acts with a minor. Lionel Boursiquot, a Haitian national arrested in Doral, Florida, faces charges that include wilful killing of a family member using a firearm and kidnapping.

The DHS said the website captures only a portion of the hundreds of thousands of criminal illegal aliens who have been processed under the current administration's enforcement drive.

See the photos and names here.

DHS updates its deportation database with thousands of new profiles, including criminal illegal aliens convicted of violent and serious offences. Photo credit: AnnaMoneymaker

Source: Getty Images

US releases names, photos of 10 Nigerians to be deported

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States government has released the names and photographs of 10 Nigerian nationals facing deportation, with the individuals held at detention facilities across several American states.

The detainees face a wide range of criminal charges, including wire fraud, identity theft, drug offences, child cruelty, and weapons possession.

Source: Legit.ng