Canada's official immigration fee page lists the visitor visa fee for a single or multiple entry at CA$100 (roughly ₦160,000) per person

A separate fee category exists for families of five or more people applying at the same time and place, with a maximum charge of CA$500 (roughly ₦800,000)

Canada's immigration authority also outlined one specific scenario in which a visitor is not required to pay any visa fee at all

The Government of Canada confirmed through its official immigration and citizenship fee schedule that there is one specific instance in which a visitor applying for a status change is not required to pay a visa fee.

According to the fee list published by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) and last updated on September 21, 2026, a standard visitor visa costs CA$100 (approximately ₦160,000) per person for either a single or multiple entry temporary resident visa.

Canada mentions a condition under which a visitor visa fee is not needed. Photo credit: @CNN.

Source: UGC

Families of five or more people can pay a combined maximum of CA$500 (approximately ₦800,000), provided all family members apply at the same time and place, and all children qualify as dependants.

When No Visa Fee Is Required

The fee schedule reveals one clear exception to the standard visitor visa charge.

A person who needs to restore their status as a visitor in Canada is not required to pay a visa fee.

However, restoring visitor status is not entirely free. While the visa fee is waived in this case, the applicant is still required to pay a separate restoration fee of CA$246.25 (approximately ₦394,000).

This means the exemption applies specifically to the visa component of the application, not to the entire process.

Other Visitor-Related Fees in Canada

Beyond the initial visitor visa, the fee schedule also lists a CA$100 (approximately ₦160,000) charge for anyone wishing to extend their stay as a visitor in Canada, applied on a per-person basis.

The fee page covers a wide range of immigration categories, including study permits, work permits, permanent residence pathways, family sponsorship, and citizenship applications.

For visitor-related applications, the restoration route stands out as the only scenario where the visa fee itself does not apply.

Canada mentions 26 priority occupations

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada's Rural Community Immigration Pilot released a full list of 26 priority occupations eligible for permanent residence in 2026.

The programme targets skilled workers in healthcare, construction, engineering, and technology who are willing to settle in rural areas.

Source: Legit.ng