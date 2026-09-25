A young Nigerian innovator from Sokoto State has developed a digital security system he calls the "Smart Border and Toll Gate Security System"

Haruna Abubakar Jibril says the technology is designed to help monitor border areas and use drones to intercept smugglers moving weapons into Nigeria

He is calling on government to give more support to young innovators and strengthen collaboration between citizens and security agencies

Sokoto State - A young man from Sokoto State has drawn attention for developing new technology aimed at tackling Nigeria's security challenges, particularly around the country's porous borders.

Haruna Abubakar Jibril, who has a background in ICT, spoke about his motivation for building the system in an interview with Legit Hausa on Saturday, September 12, 2026.

What the innovation does

According to Haruna, his long-standing passion for using technology to solve pressing social problems, especially insecurity, led him to design a system focused on tightening surveillance at state and international borders.

A young man, Haruna Abubakar Jibril, who developed a modern technology | Image: @harun_sokoto

Source: Instagram

He explained:

“I am interested in innovation and the use of technology to address security challenges. I have now developed a system aimed at using technology to improve security along state and national borders.

“There are also some drones and robots that I want to develop to help prevent terrorists from bringing dangerous weapons through forests and our airspace.

“There is also another device that would help us prevent road accidents by directly alerting or stopping a driver when they are speeding or using their phone while driving.”

His appeal to authorities

Haruna disclosed that he has not received any form of support from the government or any agency so far, and expressed hope that authorities and stakeholders would recognise the value of the innovation and partner with him to develop it further.

He urged the government to prioritise the use of technology in data gathering, surveillance, and intelligence-sharing among security agencies, while also calling for greater opportunities to be extended to young innovators with ideas that could help address the country's challenges.

Sokoto State map, northwestern Nigeria

Source: Original

In his words:

“My appeal to the authorities is to give young innovators more opportunities. There are young people with ideas and technologies that can help address some of the challenges we face.

“My appeal to the public is to work with security agencies, provide credible information and avoid anything that could worsen the security situation."

Haruna's appeal to Nigerians on tackling insecurity

He further appealed to the public to cooperate with security agencies by providing credible information and avoiding actions that could worsen the security situation, stressing that tackling insecurity is a shared responsibility that requires government, security operatives, youths and the wider public working together, alongside education, technology and good governance.

He also said:

“In my view, security is not the responsibility of the government alone. It is everyone’s responsibility. If the government, security agencies, young people and other members of the public work together, alongside education, technology and good leadership, we can make significant progress in addressing insecurity.”

Facts about Lakurawa, an extremist group in Sokoto axis

We also highlighted facts about Lakurawa, a reported extremist group recruiting youths in Sokoto with financial incentives of up to ₦1 million.

The group is believed to include members from several West African countries and has reportedly combined recruitment with extremist ideology.

The group has allegedly expelled local bandits and seized cattle while establishing control in some areas without any reported direct violent incidents. Its growing presence has raised concern among residents and security agencies over the risk of a wider extremist threat in north-western Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng