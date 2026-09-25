Canada's immigration authority, IRCC, published a list of occupations being targeted through the Express Entry category-based selection system

The announcement has confirmed that workers in specific fields stand a stronger chance of receiving an invitation to apply for Canadian permanent residence

The list covers seven broad occupational categories, ranging from healthcare to trades and language-based proficiency

Canada's immigration authority has signalled which workers it most wants to attract, publishing a targeted list of occupational categories that will guide upcoming Express Entry draws.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced on 25 September 2026 via its official X account that skilled professionals in select fields could help strengthen the country's economy and public services.

Canada names 7 occupations eligible for targeted express entry draws. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

The post pointed followers to the Express Entry category-based selection framework, which allows the federal government to issue invitations specifically to candidates whose skills address identified gaps in the labour market.

7 occupational categories Canada is targeting

IRCC confirmed seven categories for targeted Express Entry draws. Below are the occupations listed:

1. Health care and social services professionals

2. Medical doctors, researchers and senior managers with Canadian work experience

3. Tradespersons

4. Educators

5. Professionals in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) occupations

6. Professionals in transport occupations

7. Workers with French-language proficiency

What this means for prospective immigrants

Category-based selection draws are separate from general Express Entry draws, which rank candidates purely on their Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score. Under category-based draws, IRCC can invite candidates who fall within a targeted occupational group even if their overall CRS score would not have been competitive in a general draw. This significantly improves the odds for skilled workers whose profiles align with one of the seven listed categories.

Candidates interested in any of these categories are encouraged to ensure that their Express Entry profile accurately reflects their work history, credentials, and language test results before the next targeted draw.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Canada released three family immigration categories targeted for permanent residence.

Canada releases 11 pathways to permanent residence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada announced 11 major permanent residence pathways available to foreigners. The options cover skilled workers, caregivers, medical doctors, families, refugees and people who were previously in state care.

For Nigerians exploring the japa route, Canada’s Provincial Nominee Programme could offer another chance to move abroad, especially for applicants who may not score high enough under Express Entry. With provinces setting their own rules and choosing candidates based on local labour needs, the pathway may open doors that many hopeful migrants have yet to consider.

Source: Legit.ng