Canada Publishes List of 7 Occupations Eligible for Targeted Express Entry Draws
- Canada's immigration authority, IRCC, published a list of occupations being targeted through the Express Entry category-based selection system
- The announcement has confirmed that workers in specific fields stand a stronger chance of receiving an invitation to apply for Canadian permanent residence
- The list covers seven broad occupational categories, ranging from healthcare to trades and language-based proficiency
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
Canada's immigration authority has signalled which workers it most wants to attract, publishing a targeted list of occupational categories that will guide upcoming Express Entry draws.
Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced on 25 September 2026 via its official X account that skilled professionals in select fields could help strengthen the country's economy and public services.
The post pointed followers to the Express Entry category-based selection framework, which allows the federal government to issue invitations specifically to candidates whose skills address identified gaps in the labour market.
7 occupational categories Canada is targeting
IRCC confirmed seven categories for targeted Express Entry draws. Below are the occupations listed:
1. Health care and social services professionals
2. Medical doctors, researchers and senior managers with Canadian work experience
3. Tradespersons
4. Educators
5. Professionals in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) occupations
6. Professionals in transport occupations
7. Workers with French-language proficiency
What this means for prospective immigrants
Category-based selection draws are separate from general Express Entry draws, which rank candidates purely on their Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score. Under category-based draws, IRCC can invite candidates who fall within a targeted occupational group even if their overall CRS score would not have been competitive in a general draw. This significantly improves the odds for skilled workers whose profiles align with one of the seven listed categories.
Candidates interested in any of these categories are encouraged to ensure that their Express Entry profile accurately reflects their work history, credentials, and language test results before the next targeted draw.
In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Canada released three family immigration categories targeted for permanent residence.
Canada releases 11 pathways to permanent residence
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada announced 11 major permanent residence pathways available to foreigners. The options cover skilled workers, caregivers, medical doctors, families, refugees and people who were previously in state care.
For Nigerians exploring the japa route, Canada’s Provincial Nominee Programme could offer another chance to move abroad, especially for applicants who may not score high enough under Express Entry. With provinces setting their own rules and choosing candidates based on local labour needs, the pathway may open doors that many hopeful migrants have yet to consider.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng