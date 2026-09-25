Portugal charges a standard processing fee of €110 for a national visa application, but certain groups of foreigners do not have to pay

The Portuguese government published an official list of five categories that qualify for a full exemption from visa fees

Long-stay visas in Portugal cover several purposes, including study, work, internships, and medical treatment, with a newer option for job seekers

Portugal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has outlined the categories of foreign nationals who are not required to pay the standard national visa processing fee, offering relief to specific groups seeking entry into the country.

The standard fee for processing a national visa application in Portugal stands at €110. However, the Portuguese government has made provisions for five distinct groups to be entirely exempt from this charge.

Portugal lists 5 categories of foreigners exempt from visa application fees. Photo: Getty

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Who Qualifies for Portugal Visa Fee Exemption?

According to information published by Portugal's visa authority, the following categories are exempt from paying any visa fee:

1. Children below the age of six

2. Descendants of citizens who hold a Portuguese residency permit, provided they are applying under family reunification clauses.

3. Foreign nationals who have been awarded a study scholarship by Portugal

4. Individuals travelling for highly qualified research activity, whether on a residency or temporary stay basis

5. Patients along with their accompanying persons travelling under Cooperation Agreements in the Field of Health with Portugal.

The exemptions appear designed to ease access for vulnerable groups, dependants, and those contributing to academic or scientific development in the country.

Types of Long-Stay Visas Available in Portugal

Beyond the fee structure, Portugal offers two broad categories of long-stay visas. The first covers temporary stays, which allow a foreign national to enter and remain in Portugal for less than one year. These visas remain valid throughout the entire duration of the stay and permit multiple entries into the country.

The second category covers residency authorisation visas, which are intended for longer periods of stay. Both visa types are issued for a range of purposes, including study, internships, employment, and medical treatment.

Portugal has also introduced a newer visa type specifically designed for foreign citizens who wish to travel to the country in search of work, broadening the options available to those hoping to build a life there.

Source: Legit.ng