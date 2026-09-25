Canada's government published an official fee breakdown for sponsoring a foreign spouse or partner to live in the country as a permanent resident

The total cost to sponsor a spouse or partner abroad, covering the sponsorship fee, processing fee, and right of permanent residence fee, stands at CAD 1,260

Canadians who wish to bring a dependent child along with their spouse face an additional CAD 180 per child on top of the spousal sponsorship fee

Canada's federal government has published the official fees required for residents who wish to sponsor a foreign spouse or partner to relocate to the country under its family sponsorship programme.

According to the [Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) fee schedule, last updated on September 21, 2026, sponsoring a spouse or partner who is living abroad costs a total of CAD $1,260 (approximately ₦2,079,000).

Canada mentions fee to sponsor foreign spouse to come over. Photo credit: Grainews.

Source: UGC

This combined figure covers the sponsorship fee, the processing fee, and the right of permanent residence fee.

What the Canada Spousal Sponsorship Fee Covers

For applicants who wish to proceed without paying the right of permanent residence fee at the time of application, the reduced total comes to CAD $660 (approximately ₦1,089,000), which still includes the sponsorship and processing components.

Sponsors who have dependent children to include in the application will pay an additional CAD $180 (approximately ₦297,000) per child. The same CAD $180 per child fee applies to those who choose to independently sponsor a dependent child, separate from a spousal application.

The fee structure covers applications under the "Spouse, partner or children (abroad)" category within the broader family sponsorship section of Canada's immigration system.

For those applying under the permanent residence business immigration stream, including Quebec business immigration, self-employed individuals, and start-up visa applicants, the cost of including a spouse or partner in the application is CAD $1,590 (approximately ₦2,623,500), an amount that incorporates both the processing fee and the right of permanent residence fee.

Opting out of the right of permanent residence fee at that stage brings the figure down to CAD $990 (approximately ₦1,633,500). Each dependent child added to a business immigration application costs CAD $270 (approximately ₦445,500).

The IRCC notes that fees apply to most applications and that applicants can find further fee-related guidance within the relevant application guides on the government's official portal.

Canada explains condition for free visitor visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada's official immigration fee page lists the visitor visa fee for a single or multiple entry at CA$100 (roughly ₦160,000) per person.

A separate fee category exists for families of five or more people applying at the same time and place, with a maximum charge of CA$500 (roughly ₦800,000).

Source: Legit.ng