Nnamani Manna, a University of Abuja law graduate, shared the story of his spectacular failures before reaching the top of his class in 2026

Manna scored 260 in his first JAMB attempt in 2020 and was unable to gain admission, returning the following year to score 291 before getting into the Faculty of Law

He set a target of achieving a 5-point GPA every semester and failed to hit it for 7 consecutive semesters before finally breaking through on his 8th attempt

Nnamani Manna, a University of Abuja law graduate, has taken social media by storm after sharing the honest and remarkable story behind his graduation as the Overall Best Graduating Student of 2026 in the Faculty of Law.

Writing on LinkedIn in September 2026, Manna opened up about years of academic setbacks, stretching all the way back to secondary school, where he once finished 34th in his class.

UNIABUJA law student emerges best in faculty after years of failure. Photo: LinkedIn/ Nnamani Manna

Source: UGC

Rather than accept the result, he tore it up and made a private promise to himself to do better. The failures did not stop there, but the improvement was gradual and real.

JAMB Struggles Before University of Abuja

In 2020, Manna sat for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination and scored 260. Despite the score, he was unable to secure admission into any university course.

He spent an entire year sitting with that disappointment before returning to try again. In 2021, he retook the UTME, scored 291, and finally gained admission into the Faculty of Law at the University of Abuja.

Once inside the faculty, Manna set himself an ambitious target: a 5-point GPA every semester, aiming for a first-class degree in a programme he acknowledged was notoriously demanding. He fell short of that specific goal for seven consecutive semesters. On his eighth attempt, he finally achieved it.

Best Law Graduate at the University of Abuja

Throughout his time at the university, Manna was building something beyond his grades. He became an award-winning essayist, earned the position of Senior Advocate within his faculty after finishing highest on the qualifying list, and recorded more than 13 appearances as a student counsel in moot competitions, winning multiple final victories.

In 2026, he was named Advocate of the Year, while also collecting several other awards, certifications, and leadership roles along the way.

At graduation, the results of five years of persistent effort were announced. Manna graduated with First Class Honours, was named the Overall Best Graduating Student 2026 and the Best Male Graduating Student 2026 in the Faculty of Law. He recorded 8 first-class GPAs across 10 semesters, including 2 perfect semesters.

"I cannot express how much transformation I have undergone within the last 5 years of my life," he wrote in the LinkedIn post, crediting his family, mentors, and friends for inspiring the possibilities he went on to achieve.

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Manna's LinkedIn post below:

Christiana Emmanuel said:

"This is such a beautiful story, you set a goal an kept at it despite failing several times."

Japheth O. said:

"Failures truly teach lessons, without failures, one may be blind to the possibility of growth. Better and better... congratulations."

Nathaniel Ebare said:

"Congratulationssss, BGS sir! I'm so happy for you. As someone who had to retake JAMB just to get law, I can totally relate to this. Your story is truly inspiring."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng