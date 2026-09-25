UK Visas and Immigration published form NR to allow applicants to request a review of a refused British citizenship decision

The form applies to anyone refused citizenship or another type of nationality who believes the decision was not soundly based on law, policy or procedure

Applicants must send the completed form NR along with the appropriate fee to the UK Visas and Immigration office in Liverpool

UK Visas and Immigration published a formal route for people whose British citizenship applications were refused, offering them a structured way to challenge the outcome.

The process centres on Form NR, a nine-page PDF document titled "Request to reconsider application for British citizenship after refusal."

UK speaks about citizenship application refusal. Photo credit: Reuters.

Source: UGC

Who Can Use Form NR

The form is open to anyone who has been refused British citizenship or another type of nationality and believes the decision was not soundly based on law, policy, or procedure.

It is not limited to citizenship refusals alone; it also covers other nationality-related decisions made by UK Visas and Immigration.

Once completed, the form and the appropriate fee must be posted to Department 73, UK Visas and Immigration, The Capital, New Hall Place, Liverpool, L3 9PP. The authority has noted that it cannot answer any other questions through the form itself.

How to Access Form NR

The document is available as a PDF download from the official UK government website. UK Visas and Immigration has acknowledged that the publication may have accessibility issues for people who use assistive technology, and has invited those who need the document in a different format to get in touch directly.

For Nigerians and other Africans living in the United Kingdom who are navigating the citizenship process, the existence of this review pathway is a critical piece of information.

Many applicants invest significant time and money into their citizenship journey, and a refusal does not necessarily mean the end of the road. The form provides a formal mechanism to request that the decision be looked at again, particularly where the applicant believes procedural or legal errors may have influenced the outcome.

Update about UK student visa changes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that United Kingdom (UK) switched from physical visa stickers to electronic visas for Nigerian applicants in 2026.

Graduate Route post-study work duration will drop from two years to 18 months for most graduates from January 2027.

Source: Legit.ng