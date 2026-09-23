Qatar published the minimum monthly salary a foreign resident must earn to bring family members into the country on a family visa

The Qatari government set the threshold at QAR 5,000, which converts to approximately N1,818,904 for Nigerian applicants

The official requirement also covers the resident's job category and mandates that visiting family members hold valid health insurance

Qatar has officially published the minimum monthly income a foreign resident must earn to qualify for a family visa, setting a clear financial benchmark for expatriates hoping to bring relatives into the country.

According to information published on the Qatari government's official portal, a foreign resident must earn at least QAR 5,000 (N1,818,904) per month, to be eligible to host family members on a visit visa.

Qatar post amount a foreigner must earn monthly to het family visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/grebeshkovmaxim/Anna Moneymake

Source: Getty Images

Qatar's salary requirement for family visa

The government outlines three key conditions that must be met before a family visa application can be considered.

First, the salary requirement: the host must earn the minimum monthly figure and hold an accredited employment contract to prove it.

Second, the host's job category matters. The requirement states that the profession of the host must not fall under the labour category, meaning manual or low-skilled workers are ineligible regardless of their income.

Third, visiting family members must hold valid health insurance that covers the full duration of their stay in Qatar.

The official statement reads:

"The profession of the host should not be of Labour category. He/She should have a monthly salary of QAR 5,000/- with an accredited employment contract. The visitor shall have health insurance for the period of his/her visit."

What this means for Nigerians in Qatar

For Nigerians and other African nationals based in Qatar, the three-part requirement creates a layered screening process. Meeting the salary threshold alone is not sufficient; the nature of the resident's employment and the insurance status of the visiting family member are equally decisive factors.

The QAR 5,000 figure translates to a significant naira equivalent given current exchange rates, underscoring the financial planning required for expatriates who intend to reunite with family in Qatar, even temporarily.

Qatar names 5 visa-free countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Qatar had released the list of five countries whose citizens can travel to the country without obtaining a visa in 2026.

The visa exemption covers nationals of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, while citizens of other countries are subject to the relevant visa and entry requirements.

Source: Legit.ng