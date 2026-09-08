The United Kingdom (UK) switched from physical visa stickers to electronic visas for Nigerian applicants in 2026

Graduate Route post-study work duration will drop from two years to 18 months for most graduates from January 2027

Monthly maintenance funds required for student visa applicants have risen, with London students now needing £1,483 per month

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering migration issues and international affairs.

London, United Kingdom - The United Kingdom (UK) has rolled out a series of immigration rule changes in 2026 that directly affect Nigerian students planning to study there or already enrolled in British universities.

The updates touch on visa formats, post-study work rights, financial thresholds, English language standards, and dependent travel rules, among other areas.

UK introduces immigration changes in 2026, bringing new rules that could affect students planning to study or already studying in Britain. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

eVisas replace physical stickers

From February 25, 2026, Nigerian nationals applying for UK visit and student visas now receive an electronic immigration status rather than a physical sticker in their passport. Successful applicants must create a UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) online account to access and manage their status.

Those with existing valid physical visa stickers do not need to replace them; their visas remain valid until expiry.

Graduate route work period is being cut

International students currently benefit from the Graduate Route, which allows them to remain in the UK and work without requiring immediate employer sponsorship. However, from January 1, 2027, bachelor's and master's graduates will only receive 18 months on the Graduate Route instead of the current two years. PhD graduates will retain their existing three-year access.

Undergraduates who submit their student visa applications on or before December 31, 2026, will still qualify for the two-year period after completing eligible bachelor's or master's programmes.

UK student visa: Higher financial requirements

Students now need to show they can cover monthly living costs of £1,483 if studying in London or £1,136 if studying outside London. These funds must appear in the applicant's bank account for at least 28 consecutive days before the visa application is submitted.

This requirement does not include tuition fees, which must be accounted for separately.

Dependent travel restrictions remain

Rules introduced in 2024 continue to bar most students on taught postgraduate courses from bringing spouses or children to the UK. Only those on postgraduate research programmes or PhD courses can generally bring dependants, subject to the relevant requirements.

Students on taught master's programmes should not assume their families will qualify for dependent visas.

English language bar raised for work routes

From January 8, 2026, the English language requirement for the Skilled Worker, High Potential Individual, and Scale-up routes was raised from B1 to B2 on the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages.

Students who plan to switch from the Graduate Route to a Skilled Worker visa after graduation need to meet this higher standard.

The UK introduces major immigration changes in 2026, with new rules affecting international students, including Nigerians planning to study or already studying in Britain. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

International student levy on the horizon

The UK government has proposed a levy of £925 per international student per year of study, to be paid by universities that sponsor them. The levy is not due to take effect until August 2028, but prospective students should monitor the development, as institutions may factor the additional cost into future tuition fees.

Nigerian students are advised to verify all current requirements directly from official UK government sources before submitting any visa application.

UK: Countries exempt from proof of funds

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the UK government has published an official list of countries whose nationals are exempt from proving they have enough money to support themselves during their studies.

Citizens from over 60 countries and territories, including the UAE, Australia, the United States, and several African nations, fall under what the government calls the 'differential evidence requirement'.

Source: Legit.ng