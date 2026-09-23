Denmark has set the minimum annual salary a foreigner must earn to qualify for the Supplementary Pay Limit Scheme at DKK 446,000

The scheme requires that an applicant's salary and employment terms correspond to Danish standards before a permit is granted

Foreigners already holding a permit under the scheme and seeking an extension are bound by specific conditions tied to their original application

Denmark has published the minimum annual salary a foreign national must earn to be eligible for its Supplementary Pay Limit Scheme, setting the threshold at DKK 446,000 (N90,173,620).

The figure represents the 2026 level of the scheme and applies to anyone seeking a permit under the Pay Limit Scheme, as well as those applying through the Supplementary Pay Limit Track under the country's Fast-Track Scheme.

Supplementary Pay Limit Scheme: Denmark publishes amount foreigners need to earn. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Martin Sylvest Andersen/Sean Gallup

Source: Getty Images

Denmark's minimum salary requirement

According to information published on the official platform, the requirement is straightforward: "The Supplementary Pay Limit Scheme's minimum amount is DKK 446,000 (2026 level)."

The authority further clarified what the threshold means in practice:

"The Supplementary Pay Limit Scheme's minimum amount is the annual minimum salary that you have to earn to apply for a permit under the Pay Limit Scheme and on the Supplementary Pay Limit Track under the Fast-Track Scheme."

Salary must meet Danish employment standards

Earning the minimum figure alone is not sufficient. Denmark's immigration rules require that an applicant's pay and overall conditions of employment must measure up to Danish workplace standards, meaning applicants cannot simply claim the threshold salary on paper while working under terms that fall below what is typical in the country.

The published information states clearly:

"Your salary and terms of employment must still correspond to Danish standards."

Rules for permit renewals under the scheme

For foreign nationals who already hold a residence and work permit under the Supplementary Pay Limit Scheme and wish to extend it, Denmark has outlined a specific set of conditions that must continue to be met.

Those seeking an extension may retain the minimum salary amount that was in force at the time of their original application, rather than being required to meet the updated figure.

However, they must remain in the same position and continue working under the same terms as when they first applied.

The official guidance notes:

"If you want to apply for an extension of your permit, you may continue with the minimum amount that was applicable when you first applied. If you have a residence and work permit under the Supplementary Pay Limit Scheme, you must still be in the same job and employed on the same terms."

Denmark sets income requirement for study visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Denmark had set a minimum monthly disposable income of DKK 7,426 for foreigners applying for a study visa in 2026.

The Danish government said applicants must multiply the amount by the number of months they will study in the country to determine the funds they need to show.

Source: Legit.ng