Canada's 2026–2028 Immigration Levels Plan allocated approximately 22% of all permanent resident admissions to family reunification

The plan covers three core family categories, with a combined target of 84,000 admissions in 2026 alone

Processing timelines vary significantly across categories and provinces, with some applications taking up to 46 months to finalise

Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has published its multi-year permanent resident admission targets under the 2026–2028 Immigration Levels Plan, setting out three specific family categories that will shape how many people can join their loved ones in Canada over the next three years.

Family Class admissions account for roughly 22% of all planned permanent resident intake, covering spouses and common-law partners, dependent children, and parents and grandparents. In 2025, Canada admitted approximately 96,100 permanent residents through family sponsorship channels before revising its targets downward to reflect national pressures on housing, healthcare, and the labour market.

Canada mentions family immigration categories targeted for permanent residence. Photo credit: Getty Images

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Canada's 3 family immigration categories

The first and largest category covers spouses, common-law partners, and dependent children. Canada has set a target of 69,000 admissions under this group in 2026, dropping slightly to 66,000 for both 2027 and 2028. This category accounts for over 82% of all planned family admissions in 2026. Processing times for overseas applicants currently average 12.6 months, while those already living in Canada wait around 14 months. Applicants destined for Quebec face notably longer waits of 33 months from abroad and 25 months from within Canada. To ease the burden of separation during processing, IRCC offers open work permits and faster temporary resident visa assessments through dedicated digital tools.

The second and third category is the Parents and Grandparents Programme, which has been capped at 15,000 admissions annually across all three years. Demand for sponsorship spots consistently outpaces availability, so IRCC manages the queue through periodic lottery-style intake rounds. Processing currently averages 23 months for applicants outside Quebec and a considerably longer 46 months for those headed to Quebec. As of 1 January 2026, IRCC is not accepting new sponsorship applications, having paused intake to work through the existing backlog. Announcements about future intake windows will come through official government channels.

Super Visa as long-term alternative

For families not yet eligible for permanent sponsorship or those seeking an extended stay without pursuing permanent residence, IRCC promotes the Super Visa as a flexible option. The Super Visa grants parents and grandparents of Canadian citizens and permanent residents a 10-year, multiple-entry temporary visa, permitting stays of up to five consecutive years per visit. In 2025, Canada issued approximately 52,900 Super Visas, reflecting strong and consistent demand for this pathway.

Family reunification sits at the heart of Canada's Immigration and Refugee Protection Act, with the government citing benefits that extend beyond the personal, including household stability, intergenerational support, and broader contributions to the national economy.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Canada released the list of employers approved to hire foreign workers across four Atlantic Provinces.

Canada announces major permanent residence pathways

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada identified 11 major permanent residence pathways for foreigners. The options cover skilled workers, caregivers, medical doctors, families, refugees and people previously in state care.

For Nigerians considering the japa route, the Provincial Nominee Programme may offer another chance to move to Canada, even for applicants who may not score high enough under Express Entry. But with Quebec and Nunavut excluded from the scheme, choosing the right pathway remains a key decision.

Source: Legit.ng