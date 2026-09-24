The All Progressives Congress in Abia has raised fresh concerns over the forthcoming 2027 election in the state

In a statement, the state chapter of the party alleged efforts in some quarters to frustrate its campaign across the state

The party also called on security agencies to intervene, while urging its supporters to remain calm as the matter is escalated

The Abia state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has raised an alarm over the alleged destruction of campaign billboards belonging to President Bola Tinubu and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Benjamin Kalu, in Bende local government area.

The party made the allegation in a statement signed by Uche Aguoru, its publicity secretary in the state, and sent to Legit.ng on September 24, 2026.

Abia APC raises alarm over alleged destruction of President Bola Tinubu and Benjamin Kalu's campaign billboards ahead of the 2027 election.

Source: Facebook

APC claims over 15 campaign 15 billboards destroyed

According to the statement, more than 15 billboards belonging to Tinubu and Kalu were destroyed in the early hours of Tuesday, September 22, 2026. The party described the act as intentional, citing its preliminary investigations into the matter.

The APC said the development was consistent with concerns it had previously raised about attempts to incite tension in the state ahead of the 2027 elections.

It also claimed there had been earlier instances of threats and intimidation directed at opposition figures and citizens in the state.

The APC described the alleged billboard destruction as part of an attempt to frighten and intimidate the opposition ahead of the polls.

It, however, urged its supporters to remain calm and law-abiding and not to take laws into their own hands, despite the alleged attacks on its campaign materials.

Abia: APC sends message to police, DSS, others

The party said it had already alerted relevant security agencies over the development and would escalate the matter to the presidency, given that some of the billboards destroyed belonged to the president.

The APC called on the National Security Adviser, the Department of State Services, the Inspector General of Police and the Commissioner of Police in Abia state to look into the matter.

"We warn that the destruction of campaign materials, intimidation of opposition political parties and their supporters, and attacks on President Tinubu’s billboards are unacceptable and must stop forthwith," the party said.

2027 election: Abia APC vows to protect supporters

Aguoru said the APC would continue to stand by its supporters and use lawful means to protect their rights and ensure their participation in the democratic process was not obstructed.

He said the party would not fold its arms while what it described as attacks on its campaign materials and supporters continued, adding that it would defend the interests of its members and candidates, including Tinubu, through legal means.

At the time of filing this report, the state government, led by Alex Otti of the Labour Party (LP), has yet to address the allegation.

Fresh drama in Abia as APC alleges destruction of President Bola Tinubu and Benjamin Kalu's campaign billboards ahead of the 2027 election.

Source: Twitter

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Abia APC disowns alleged petition to collation centre

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Abia APC disowned an alleged petition to the national headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which reportedly asked for the relocation of the Bende collation centre ahead of the 2027 election.

It described the petition as fake, adding that the party did not initiate it.

Source: Legit.ng