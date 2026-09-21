Germany's settlement permit offers foreigners a path to permanent residence, but applicants must meet a specific set of requirements

Foreigners who completed vocational training or higher education in Germany qualify under special provisions tied to the settlement permit

The permit unlocks full freedom to live and work in Germany, including the right to be self-employed or bring family members along

Germany has outlined five conditions that foreign nationals must fulfil to qualify for a settlement permit after completing vocational training or academic studies in the country.

The settlement permit, governed under Section 18c of Germany's Residence Act (AufenthG), is the country's route to indefinite stay for skilled workers already living and working there on a temporary residence permit.

Germany lists conditions for foreigners to get permanent residence after studies. Photo: Getty

Source: UGC

Beyond simply allowing a longer stay, the permit removes most employment restrictions, giving holders the right to work as an employee or run their own business. Family members may also live in Germany without limitations under the same permit.

Germany PR: Requirements for foreigners after vocational training

Special provisions apply to those who completed higher education or vocational training in Germany.

1. The first condition is that the applicant must have held a residence permit for employment as a skilled worker, specifically under Sections 18a, 18b, 18d, or 18g of the Residence Act, for a minimum of two years.

2. Second, the applicant must be working in a role that their current residence permit authorises them to perform.

3. Third, they must have contributed to Germany's statutory pension insurance scheme for at least 24 months.

4. The fourth requirement focuses on language and civic knowledge. Applicants must demonstrate German language proficiency at B1 level under the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR). They must also show a basic understanding of Germany's legal and social systems and way of life, which is typically verified through the "Living in Germany" test.

5. The fifth and final condition is proof of adequate living space.

Germany PR: Costs and application process

There is a fee attached to applying for a settlement permit, which differs depending on the applicant's status group. The cost can reach up to approximately €150 and must be paid at the point of application.

Germany's make-it-in-germany.com portal, which is the federal government's official resource for skilled workers considering relocation, outlines these requirements in detail for prospective applicants planning their long-term future in the country.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng