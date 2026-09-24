Nigerian content creator Peller clashed with rapper Jeriq in a playful livestream exchange over musician IceKing Ochacho

Jeriq admitted he had no idea who IceKing was, naming Ice Prince instead, leaving Peller visibly amused

Peller then threw a cheeky jab at Jeriq, referencing the rapper's alleged decision to delete his Spotify account

Nigerian content creator Peller found himself in a hilariously awkward situation during a recent livestream after he attempted to plug his associate, IceKing Ochacho, to rapper Jeriq, only for things not to go as planned.

During a Twitch livestream, Peller confidently put IceKing on the spot, describing him as the best musician around and asking Jeriq directly if he was familiar with the act.

Peller takes cheeky swipe at Jeriq after rapper fails to recognise IceKing Ochacho. Credit: Peller089, Icekingochacho_, Jeriqthehussla

Source: Instagram

Jeriq, however, had no idea who IceKing was, and instead brought up veteran rapper Ice Prince as the name he recognised.

"Do you know the best musician right now? Na IceKing. You know IceKing Ochacho?" Peller asked.

Without holding back, Jeriq responded plainly:

"No, I no sabi am. Na Ice Prince I know."

Peller's Witty Comeback on the Livestream

Rather than letting the awkward moment slide, Peller leaned into it with a joke. He questioned whether IceKing had not yet grown famous enough to be on Jeriq's radar, reminding him they were live in front of an audience.

"E never famous reach your side? You for say you sabi am na, livestream we dey," he said.

He then took another light-hearted dig at Jeriq, referencing reports that the rapper had deleted his Spotify account.

"Oh sorry, I don forget say you delete Spotify," Peller quipped.

The exchange appeared to be good-natured banter between the two entertainers, with Peller using the opportunity to push IceKing's name while taking cheeky swipes at Jeriq throughout.

Peller hilariously drags Jeriq’s Spotify drama after rapper says he doesn’t know IceKing Ochacho. Credit: Peller089

Source: Instagram

Fans React to the Peller and Jeriq Exchange

The clip quickly made its way across social media, drawing a wave of amused responses from fans. Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

@Richy001L wrote:

"Peller wan laugh but ochacho spirit and money no gree am😩😂"

@EngrAsekun commented:

"jeriq wey no really get that time and strength😂"

@Makobees001 said:

"Jeriq no read script well 😭🤣"

@Bigsydee reacted:

"jeriq wan spoil work for peller. peller rebuild ham. 😂👏🏿 sharp guy abi na boy"

@BigKadi20 wrote:

"Make Peller shut up, why e de ask Jeriq nonsense, who be IceKing?"

Watch Peller and Jeriq's livestream on X:

IceKing Ochacho Gets Sculpture from Fan

Legit.ng reported on a fan who created a clay sculpture of teenage Afrobeats artist Ice King Ochacho. The hyper-realistic creative piece sparked widespread reactions online, with Nigerians joking that the sculptor could face trouble if Ochacho’s father saw it.

The incident comes as Ice King Ochacho gains attention among young Nigerian music talents following Davido’s public endorsement. His father recently offered a £1,000 reward to find a female fan who tattooed the teenager’s face on her cheeks.

Source: Legit.ng