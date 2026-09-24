Businessman E-Money took to Instagram to shower praise on his elder brother and singer KCee over a new song

KCee responded warmly to his brother's comment, setting off a heartfelt exchange that caught fans' attention

Netizens reacted to the brothers' public display of affection, calling their bond a rare example of genuine brotherhood

Businessman Emeka Okonkwo, popularly known as E-Money, has sparked an outpouring of emotion online after publicly celebrating his elder brother and singer Kingsley Okonkwo, better known as KCee, over his latest track, Celebration.

On Wednesday, September 23, 2026, E-Money dropped a comment about KCee's new track post that stopped fans in their tracks. The Okonkwo brothers are no strangers to showing love for one another publicly, but this particular moment clearly struck a chord.

E-Money drops a comment about KCee's newly released song Celebration. Credit: iamemoney/kcee

Source: Instagram

"My brother has done it again! This na mad jam Igbo bu igbo ja ja ja @iam_kcee you finish work here.." E-Money wrote, unable to contain his excitement over the new release.

KCee was equally moved by the shout-out, responding with warmth:

"God bless you my brother "

The brief but affectionate exchange between the two siblings quickly gained traction, with fans pointing to it as a rare and genuine display of brotherly love in an industry where rivalries and silent feuds are far more common.

Many commenters noted that the duo's relationship serves as an aspirational model, with several users expressing a wish that their own siblings shared a similar connection.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that E-Money gifted Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze, popularly known as Aki, a new car.

Netizens react to the strong bond between KCee and his elder brother E-Money. Credit: iamemoney

Source: Instagram

E-Money's social media post praising his elder brother KCee is below:

Reactions to E-Money and KCee's exchange

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions on Instagram. Read them below:

@nebs1881 wrote:

"I truly love how these two brothers show genuine love, kindness, and care for each other. ❤️ A beautiful example for us all to emulate."

@sunjokia commented:

"True definition of Brotherhood"

@callme_607 said:

"The best brothers 👑 2 kings … best example to us all 🙌"

@kvc539 shared:

"My brother and I in the future, isee"

@motivationalthinkin wrote:

"God Abeg ooo. See family na. Sas family sweet like cake 🧁 I wish I could join. Chaii"

@phemmy_pedro reacted:

"Nah, Twins God plans to make both of you, but the Angel incharge don take skushis and divide una"

@oluchi33254 added:

"I wish my two brothers the kind of relationship you have with your brother. God bless you two"

E-Money gifts Peller and Carter Efe

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that E-Money gave Peller a brand new 2025 Toyota Corolla and also handed Carter Efe £5,000 to repair his damaged car.

This happened after both streamers visited his residence to apologise following a viral video where they were seen smashing each other’s car windscreens with stones.

E-Money expressed displeasure over their actions but still supported them, calling for another car to be given to Peller while also giving Carter Efe money.

Source: Legit.ng