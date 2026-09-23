Canada's Atlantic Immigration Programme has opened a pathway for skilled foreign workers and international graduates to secure permanent residency through designated employers

The programme covers four Atlantic provinces where approved employers are actively seeking qualified international candidates, including applicants from Nigeria

Successful candidates with a valid job offer and a provincial referral letter can move to Canada on a work permit while their permanent residency application is being processed

Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has reaffirmed that skilled foreign nationals and recent international graduates can pursue permanent residence through the Atlantic Immigration Program (AIP), with approved employer listings now available across the four Atlantic provinces.

The programme targets labour shortages in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador by connecting qualified candidates from abroad, including those based in Nigeria, with employers who have been officially vetted and approved by their respective provincial governments.

Canada mentions the employers that can hire foreign workers across 4 provinces. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Who can apply through Atlantic Immigration Programme

Two categories of candidates are eligible:

- The first covers skilled foreign workers with verifiable experience in high-demand or qualifying roles.

- The second covers international graduates who completed a recognised degree, diploma, or certificate at an eligible post-secondary institution in one of the four covered provinces. Both groups may apply from outside Canada or as temporary residents within the country.

The key difference between this pathway and standard visa routes is the requirement for a designated employer. Rather than approaching employers independently, candidates must secure a formal job offer from a company that has already been approved by provincial authorities.

Those authorities assess whether the employer has genuine staffing needs, meets workplace standards, and has settlement support in place for incoming workers. Notably, employers do not pay a provincial fee to obtain designated status, which keeps the hiring process government-regulated and transparent.

Each province manages its own registry.

New Brunswick falls under the Department of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour; Nova Scotia maintains an updated list across sectors such as healthcare, construction, and logistics; Prince Edward Island handles applications through its Office of Immigration; and Newfoundland and Labrador manages participating employers through its Office of Immigration and Multiculturalism.

Foreigners who are interested in employers in the above four Atlantic provinces in Canada can check the official government website.

Working in Canada before PR is finalised

One of the programme's most practical features is that candidates do not have to wait for full permanent residency approval before relocating. Those who hold both a qualifying job offer from a designated employer and an official referral letter from the relevant Atlantic province can apply for a temporary work permit, allowing them and their families to move and begin working while IRCC processes their permanent residency files.

Full requirements, including language benchmarks and educational credential assessment details, are available directly on the official Government of Canada website.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Canada released the list of 10 occupations eligible for Express Entry category-based selection.

Canada: Regional Immigration Programmes opened to foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada mentioned the five regional immigration programmes opened to foreign nationals seeking to live and work in the country. The options include pathways for skilled workers, entrepreneurs, international graduates and people willing to settle in rural or French-speaking communities.

For many Nigerians and other Africans, the programmes could offer a route to Canada, but each comes with its own rules, timelines and eligibility checks. Some applicants may need a job offer from a designated employer, while others must meet the immigration requirements of a specific province or territory.

Source: Legit.ng