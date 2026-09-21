The UAE government published the categories of relatives and friends a resident sponsor can bring into the country on a visit visa

The monthly salary a sponsor must earn ranges from AED 4,000 for first-degree relatives to AED 15,000 for friends

Proof of kinship is required for each family category, with the salary threshold rising as the family connection becomes more distant

The United Arab Emirates government has set out which family members and friends a resident sponsor can invite on a visit visa, tying each category to a minimum monthly salary the sponsor must earn.

Under the rules, which apply in 2026, sponsors are grouped by how closely they are related to the applicant. The closer the relationship, the lower the income required to qualify.

UAE lists relatives who can get visit visas to join family members. Photo credit: Omer Messinger

Source: Getty Images

UAE visit visa: Salary thresholds by relationship

First-degree relatives require the lowest income threshold. A sponsor must earn at least AED 4,000 (about ₦1.6 million) per month to bring in a father, mother, spouse, son, or daughter on a visit visa.

Second-degree relatives, defined as siblings, grandparents, and grandchildren, require the sponsor to earn at least AED 8,000 (about ₦3.2 million) monthly.

Third-degree relatives, which include uncles, aunts, and cousins, fall under the same AED 8,000 monthly salary requirement.

Friends, categorised as any person who is not a relative, attract the highest threshold. A sponsor must earn a minimum of AED 15,000 (about ₦6 million) per month to invite a friend on a visit visa.

In all cases, the sponsor must provide documentation proving the nature of their relationship with the applicant, corresponding to the degree of kinship claimed.

UAE visit visa: Full list of eligible family members

The UAE government has defined each degree of kinship as follows:

1. First-degree relatives: father, mother, spouse, son, daughter

2. Second-degree relatives: siblings, grandparents, grandchildren

3. Third-degree relatives: uncle, aunt, cousins 4. Friend: any non-relative

The full details of the visit visa service, including documentation requirements, are available on the UAE Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Authority (ICP) website.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UAE had published two documents that outstanding students need to qualify for golden visa.

UAE work permit valid for 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UAE had listed five types of work permits that are valid for two years.

MoHRE issues a total of 13 types of work permits to establishments registered with the ministry, with each permit type determined by the nature of the job and the circumstances of the worker.

Among these, five specific categories are limited to a two-year lifespan.

Source: Legit.ng