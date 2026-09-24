Sammy West, Regina Daniels' brother and upcoming singer, shared a heartfelt post announcing a new blessing for his family

The actress' brother shared family photos that included his pregnant wife on social media

Fans and celebrities were among those who reacted warmly to the exciting family news

Regina Daniels' brother, singer Sammy West, has set social media buzzing after sharing a deeply personal message of gratitude that revealed his family had welcomed a second child.

On Wednesday, September 23, 2026, Sammy West took to Instagram to share the joyful news, though without spelling it out directly.

Regina Daniels’ brother Sammy West shares family photos as he expresses gratitude to God. Credit: regina.daniels/sammywest.

Source: Instagram

His post, filled with thanksgiving, spoke of blessings "too great for words" and testimonies that could "only be explained by grace." He wrote that both he and his "beautiful family" were lifting their voices in gratitude to God.

The post quickly captured attention, with fans and fellow celebrities piecing together what the celebration was truly about.

Sammy West's celebratory post is below:

A screenshot of Sammy West's first daughter's page confirming the birth of their second child is below:

Celebrities and fans celebrate with Regina Daniels' brother Sammy West. Credit: sammywest.

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Sammy West addressed viral speculation about his sister's reported reconciliation with estranged husband Ned Nwoko, stating that many were jumping to conclusions without facts.

Congratulatory messages pour in for Sammy West

Fans flooded the Instagram comment section with congratulations and well-wishes. Here is what some of them had to say:

@officalprettyj_omeche wrote:

"Congratulations family before anything"

@seanbetsy commented:

"Congratulations now stay away for Ginas marriage concentrate with yours n your beautiful marriage"

@ifunanyaigwe.kmj said:

"My bro has one of the most beautiful families in the world"

@cindylipstick__ shared:

"Sammy sammy congratulation I tap from your blessings"

@angelicwendy2026 wrote:

"Congratulations to you and your beautiful wife bro"

042princejay commented:

"Congratulations my realest, you married a good woman."

Regina Daniels' sister speaks

In related news, Legit.ng also reported that Regina Daniels' sister, Destiny, reacted to reports of the actress' reconciliation with Ned Nwoko.

Destiny debunked the claim, while sharing further details on social media. Her explanation, however, sparked mixed reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng