France's Court of Cassation dismissed Achraf Hakimi's final appeal on Wednesday, clearing the way for a criminal trial

The PSG and Morocco defender has consistently denied the allegation since he was charged in March 2023

Hakimi is among 30 nominees for the Ballon d'Or and has been central to PSG's back-to-back Champions League titles

Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi will face a criminal trial in France after the country's highest court rejected his final attempt to have the charge against him dismissed.

France's Court of Cassation confirmed on Wednesday, September 23, that it had turned down Hakimi's appeal, meaning the case will proceed to a full hearing at the criminal court in the Hauts-de-Seine department, to the west of Paris.

A French court on Wednesday upheld a decision to send Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco footballer Achraf Hakimi to trial on sexual assault charges. Photo by Aurelien Meunier

Source: Getty Images

The trial could take place as early as next year.

The Athletic reported the 27-year-old has denied any wrongdoing since the allegation first emerged and has pursued every legal avenue available to him over the past two years.

Hakimi's lawyer, Fanny Colin, stressed that the Court of Cassation had not examined the substance of the allegations themselves and that the full defence would be presented publicly at trial.

"The allegations against Achraf Hakimi, which he has firmly denied since the beginning, have not been examined by the Court of Cassation," Colin said.

"They will be covered at the trial, during which all of the evidence supporting Mr Achraf Hakimi's defence will be presented publicly and in the presence of both parties. Mr Hakimi, who has nothing to hide, has for his part fully cooperated with the police and judicial authorities and will continue to do so during the forthcoming trial."

Background to the Hakimi case

The accusation centres on an alleged incident at Hakimi's home in Boulogne-Billancourt on February 25, 2023.

A woman, who had been in contact with the footballer through Instagram, alleged that he assaulted her after she arrived at his residence, Flashscore reports.

Hakimi was formally charged five days later, on March 2, 2023.

His first legal setback came on June 19 this year, when the Court of Appeal of Versailles rejected his bid to have the charge dismissed. He subsequently escalated the matter to the Court of Cassation, which has now delivered the same outcome.

Following the Versailles ruling in June, Hakimi addressed his situation publicly on X, writing:

"Justice looked me in the eyes and said to me: 'If you weren't famous, there never would have been a case.' I chose to remain silent for years. I thought that staying dignified, being patient, and trusting the justice system would allow the right decisions to be made. Today, a story that is not mine is being told at the expense of my family, my life, and above all, the truth. Sometimes I feel like I've become an easy target. I've been waiting for this trial since day one. And now I'm looking forward to it. Finally, I will be able to speak."

Accuser's lawyer welcomes the ruling

The lawyer representing the accuser, Rachel-Flore Pardo, welcomed Wednesday's decision and described the long legal road her client has had to travel.

"Achraf Hakimi will therefore stand trial. After three and a half years of legal proceedings, after being slandered and dragged through the mud by Achraf Hakimi's defence, my client is determined to obtain justice and will fight to the very end," Pardo said.

"She hopes with all her heart that this trial will help other women, and further crack the fortress of denial and impunity surrounding sexual violence, even in the world of men's football."

PSG released a statement in March 2023 saying the club supported Hakimi and trusted the justice system.

The club had not provided a fresh response at the time of the latest ruling.

Hakimi remains a prominent figure in European football. He is one of 30 players nominated for the Ballon d'Or ahead of next month's ceremony in London and has been a key part of the PSG squad that lifted back-to-back UEFA Champions League titles.

He missed the club's recent La Classique victory over Marseille due to a thigh injury.

Why Hakimi's mother keep his money

In another development, Legit.ng reported about Hakimi’s explanation for why his mother manages his money and assets as the PSG defender said the arrangement began when he was a young footballer who was not legally old enough to operate a bank account.

Hakimi’s comments have sparked fresh debate among Nigerian fans, with many linking the story to trust, relationships and financial protection.

Source: Legit.ng