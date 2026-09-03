The UK government has officially listed five work visa categories that are no longer accepting new applications from foreign nationals

The closed visas include the entrepreneur visas, two Turkish work visas and others mentioned within the article

Prospective applicants hoping to use any of these routes to live and work in the UK will need to explore alternative immigration options

The UK government has confirmed that five work visa categories are no longer open to new applicants, affecting foreign nationals who may have been planning to use those routes to live and work in Britain.

The information appears on the official UK government immigration portal, which lists the affected visa categories under the heading "Work visas that are closed to new applicants."

The UK names the work visas that are closed applicants. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

5 UK work visa categories now closed

The five visa routes that have been shut to new applicants are:

The Tier 1 Entrepreneur visa The Tier 1 Investor visa The Turkish Businessperson visa The Turkish Worker visa, and The Start-up visa.

The Tier 1 Entrepreneur and Investor visas were once popular pathways for high-net-worth individuals and business founders seeking to establish themselves in the United Kingdom.

The start-up visa, which was designed for early-stage entrepreneurs launching innovative businesses, has also been removed from the list of available options.

Additionally, the two Turkish-specific routes — covering both business and general employment — are no longer accessible to new applicants under the bilateral arrangements that previously governed them.

What this means for prospective applicants

Anyone who had planned to apply through one of these five routes will need to identify alternative visa categories that remain open. The UK immigration system still offers a range of other work-related pathways, including the Skilled Worker visa and the Global Talent visa, among others, all of which can be explored through the government's official immigration portal.

The closure of these categories reflects the ongoing evolution of the UK's post-Brexit immigration framework, which has seen several legacy visa routes phased out or replaced with updated schemes since the country's departure from the European Union.

Foreign nationals, including those from Nigeria and across Africa who aspire to relocate to the UK for business or employment purposes, are advised to consult the official government website for current and accurate information before making any immigration plans.

Legit.ng also published that the United Kingdom (UK) government announced how long Graduate Trainee visa holders can remain in the country.

UK visas to apply without job offer

Legit.ng had previously reported that the UK government announced seven visa categories that applicants can use to relocate without needing a job offer.

This development offers a lifeline for many Nigerians seeking new opportunities abroad, especially in a time when immigration pathways are becoming increasingly competitive.

Source: Legit.ng