The German government released a list of teaching occupations that qualify for the EU Blue Card work and residence permit

The EU Blue Card allows highly qualified professionals from outside the EU to live and work in 25 of the 27 member countries

Teaching roles across universities, secondary schools, vocational centres, and early childhood education are among the eligible occupations

Germany has released a list of teaching professions that qualify for the EU Blue Card, a combined work and residence permit designed for highly skilled workers from outside the European Union.

The EU Blue Card allows eligible professionals to live and work in 25 of the 27 EU member states. Denmark and Ireland are the only countries where the permit does not apply.

Germany lists 12 teaching occupation categories that qualify for an EU Blue Card residence permit. Photo credit: Michele Tantussi

Source: Getty Images

Teaching occupations eligible for EU Blue Card

According to the German government's official document, the following teaching roles are listed under Category 23 as qualifying occupations for the EU Blue Card in 2026:

231. University and Higher Education Teachers

1. University and higher education teachers (2310).

232. Vocational Education Teachers

2. Vocational education teachers (2320).

233. Secondary Education Teachers

3. Secondary education teachers (2330).

234. Primary School and Early Childhood Teachers

4. Primary school teachers (2341).

5. Early childhood educators (2342).

235. Other Teaching Professionals

6. Education methods specialists (2351).

7. Special needs teachers (2352).

8. Other language teachers (2353).

9. Other music teachers (2354).

10. Other arts teachers (2355).

11. Information technology trainers (2356).

12. Teaching professionals not elsewhere classified (2359).

What the EU Blue Card means for teachers

The EU Blue Card is intended to attract highly qualified talent from non-EU countries by offering a legal pathway to live and work across most of Europe.

For teaching professionals, the permit covers a broad range of roles, from university lecturers and secondary school teachers to specialists in music, arts, and information technology training.

Prospective applicants can review the full list of eligible occupations on the Make It in Germany official portal, which is run by the German government and serves as the primary resource for skilled workers considering a move to Germany.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Germany had listed nine African countries whose citizens must get an airport transit visa.

Germany names countries eligible for airport transit visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Germany had named 20 countries whose citizens must obtain an airport transit visa.

Unlike most foreign travellers, who can pass through German airports without a visa as long as they stay within the international transit area and their destination is outside the Schengen zone, citizens of these 20 countries do not enjoy that privilege.

They are required to hold a category A airport transit visa regardless of where they are headed.

Source: Legit.ng