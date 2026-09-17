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Singapore Mentions Minimum Amount Foreigners Must Earn to Bring Family Members to the Country
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Singapore Mentions Minimum Amount Foreigners Must Earn to Bring Family Members to the Country

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
2 min read
  • Singapore's government has set a fixed minimum monthly salary requirement for foreigners who wish to bring their families into the country
  • The salary threshold applies specifically to holders of an Employment Pass or S Pass living and working in Singapore
  • The required amount translates to over N7 million in Nigerian naira, placing the bar well above average earnings for many African workers abroad

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Singapore has officially outlined the income threshold a foreign worker must meet before their family members can join them in the country on a Long-Term Visit Pass.

According to information published on the Singapore government's official website, a foreigner must hold either an Employment Pass or an S Pass and earn a fixed minimum monthly salary of $6,000 (N7,985,760) to be eligible to apply.

Singapore sets salary requirement for foreigners bringing family members
Singapore announces salary foreigners must earn to bring family. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/RODGER BOSCH
Source: Getty Images

Salary requirement for Singapore's Long-Term Visit Pass

The government website states clearly that the $6,000 threshold is calculated from the applicant's individual earnings alone. Combined household income does not count towards meeting the requirement.

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The exact wording from the official portal reads:

"You can apply for a Long-Term Visit Pass for your family if you meet all these requirements: Hold an Employment Pass or S Pass. Earn a minimum fixed monthly salary of $6,000. This is based on your salary, and not based on your combined household income."

This means that even if a couple jointly earns well above the $6,000 mark, an applicant whose personal salary falls below it would still be ineligible to bring family members over under this scheme.

What the Long-Term Visit Pass covers

The Long-Term Visit Pass is designed to allow eligible foreign workers to have close family members reside with them in Singapore for an extended period, rather than relying on short-stay tourist arrangements.

The $6,000 monthly figure represents a significant financial bar, particularly for Nigerians and other African nationals working abroad who may be on salaries that fall below this level despite being employed in professional roles. At current exchange rates, the requirement stands at just under N8 million per month, a sum that underscores the cost of building a family life in one of Southeast Asia's most expensive cities.

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UK States requirements for family visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government allows foreigners applying for a family visa to use cash savings as an alternative to the standard income requirement.

According to the UK government, savings above £16,000 can be used to meet the financial requirement, alongside other recognised sources of income such as employment earnings, self-employment income, pensions, dividends and rental income.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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NIS - Nigeria Immigration ServiceDiaspora
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