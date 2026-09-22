Super Eagles' training camp opened in Uyo ahead of AFCON 2027 qualifier matches against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau

Eric Chelle named a 24-man squad after Victor Osimhen pulled out through injury, with two new invitees included

Several Super Eagles players impressed for their clubs at the weekend, while others were unused substitutes

Nigeria's Super Eagles squad has reported to camp in Uyo as the team prepares for its opening Group L fixtures in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The team faces Madagascar at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Friday, September 25, before travelling to take on Guinea-Bissau away.

Super Eagles' camp open for AFCON 2027 qualifier. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Coach Eric Chelle assembled a 24-man squad for both games, though he was forced into an early adjustment after Victor Osimhen withdrew due to injury, with Taiwo Awoniyi drafted in as a replacement.

Awoniyi, however, did not feature for his club at the weekend, having been suspended following a red card against Brighton. Coventry defeated Nottingham Forest in his absence

Legit.ng analyses Super Eagles Stars' performance for their clubs in their final game before the international break

How Super Eagles stars performed

Goalkeepers and defenders

Among the goalkeepers, Stanley Nwabali made a confident return to the national team picture, keeping a clean sheet as Chippa United beat TS Galaxy away.

Maduka Okoye conceded once as Udinese lost at home to Cagliari, while Arthur Okonkwo, on loan from Wrexham, shipped three goals in Charlton Athletic's defeat to Cardiff.

At full-back, Bright Osayi-Samuel completed the full 90 minutes as Birmingham drew 2-2 with Middlesbrough, while Ola Aina was an unused substitute in Nottingham Forest's home defeat to Coventry.

Bruno Onyemaechi, who is expected to start both qualifier matches, also did not get off the bench as Olympiacos beat Levadiakos 1-0. New invitee Isaac James helped Alverca keep a clean sheet in a 1-0 win over Rio Ave.

In central defence, Calvin Bassey captained Fulham to a 1-1 draw against Manchester United and avoided conceding a penalty after a handball incident in the box.

Emmanuel Fernandez collected a yellow card during Rangers' 1-0 away win over Celtic, while Semi Ajayi's Hull City suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season, going down 2-1 to Newcastle United.

Benjamin Frederick, returning from an injury that ruled him out of AFCON 2025, was an unused substitute in Brentford's 3-0 victory over Chelsea. Chibuike Nwaiwu played his part as Trabzonspor kept a clean sheet in a 4-0 win over Galatasaray.

Midfielders and forwards

Alex Iwobi produced one of the standout individual performances of the weekend, completing 100 per cent of his passes and creating seven chances, including two big chances, in Fulham's draw with Manchester United.

Frank Onyeka went the distance as Coventry recorded their first Premier League win in 25 years, while captain Wilfred Ndidi was an unused substitute as Besiktas lost 3-2 to newly promoted Amedspor. Raphael Onyedika picked up a yellow card in Eintracht Frankfurt's 2-2 draw with SC Freiburg.

Up front, Ademola Lookman came off the bench to help Atletico Madrid beat Real Madrid 2-1, a result that underlines his importance to the Super Eagles in Osimhen's absence.

Samuel Chukwueze featured for 87 minutes in AC Milan's 3-0 win over Lecce, while vice-captain Moses Simon was an unused substitute as Paris FC beat RC Strasbourg 2-1.

Akor Adams could not prevent Venezia from losing 2-0 to SS Lazio, but Tolu Arokodare came off the bench to score AFC Ajax's equaliser against Excelsior.

New invitee George Ilenikhena was introduced as a substitute in Al-Ittihad's 1-1 draw against Al Shammal SC in the AFC Champions League elite, while fellow new boy Moses Usor was replaced at half-time during LASK's 3-3 draw with Hartberg.

CAF analyses Super Eagles’ attack

Legit.ng previously reported that CAF analysed Super Eagles’ attack ahead of AFCON 2027 qualifiers with Victor Osimhen out with an injury.

The other six players are expected to carry the responsibility of the attack in the absence of their star man in the two crucial qualifier games.

Source: Legit.ng