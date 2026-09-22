Germany's official immigration portal published a list of over 30 professions actively seeking qualified international workers

The in-demand roles span several sectors, including healthcare, engineering, education, IT, and the hotel and gastronomy industry

Foreign workers interested in green jobs, nursing, and medical technology are among those Germany is specifically targeting for recruitment

Germany has opened its doors wider to international skilled workers, publishing a comprehensive list of over 25 professions where employers are actively searching for qualified candidates from abroad.

The list, featured on Make it in Germany, the country's official portal for international professionals, covers a broad range of sectors and signals the government's determination to address persistent labour shortages across key industries.

Germany lists 31 in-demand jobs open to foreign skilled workers. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Healthcare and medical high-demand jobs in Germany

The healthcare sector stands out as one of the most urgent areas of need. Germany is looking for:

Doctors Dental assistants Medical assistants Veterinary assistants Physiotherapists Occupational therapists Pharmacists Radiologic technologists Surgical technologists Paramedics Podiatrists

Medical technology is another growing area. Employers in this field are recruiting:

12. Dental technicians

13. Hearing aid acousticians

14. Opticians

15. Orthopaedic technicians

Beyond medicine, Germany is also calling for:

16. Nurses

17. Physicians

18. Engineers

19. IT specialists

20. Scientists

21. Craftspeople

22. Professionals in the transport sector

23. Green job workers

Education and hospitality also hiring in Germany

The education sector is under particular strain, with a consistent demand for:

24. Educators

25. Social education workers

26. Social workers

27. Teachers across selected subjects and school types.

Tourism and gastronomy, sectors central to Germany's economy, are equally in need of skilled hands. Employers are recruiting:

28. Hotel industry experts

29. Restaurant specialists

30. Systems catering experts

31. Cook

For Nigerians and other African professionals considering the japa route, Germany's Make it in Germany portal provides detailed information on each profession, including what qualifications are needed and how to navigate the application process.

Interested candidates can visit the portal directly to explore which roles match their background and begin the process of relocating for work.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng