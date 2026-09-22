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Germany Lists 31 In-Demand Jobs Open to Foreigners, Encourages Skilled Workers to Apply
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Germany Lists 31 In-Demand Jobs Open to Foreigners, Encourages Skilled Workers to Apply

by  Victoria Nwahiri
2 min read
  • Germany's official immigration portal published a list of over 30 professions actively seeking qualified international workers
  • The in-demand roles span several sectors, including healthcare, engineering, education, IT, and the hotel and gastronomy industry
  • Foreign workers interested in green jobs, nursing, and medical technology are among those Germany is specifically targeting for recruitment

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Germany has opened its doors wider to international skilled workers, publishing a comprehensive list of over 25 professions where employers are actively searching for qualified candidates from abroad.

The list, featured on Make it in Germany, the country's official portal for international professionals, covers a broad range of sectors and signals the government's determination to address persistent labour shortages across key industries.

See 31 in-demand jobs open to foreign skilled workers in Germany
Germany lists 31 in-demand jobs open to foreign skilled workers. Photo: Getty
Source: Getty Images

Healthcare and medical high-demand jobs in Germany

The healthcare sector stands out as one of the most urgent areas of need. Germany is looking for:

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  1. Doctors
  2. Dental assistants
  3. Medical assistants
  4. Veterinary assistants
  5. Physiotherapists
  6. Occupational therapists
  7. Pharmacists
  8. Radiologic technologists
  9. Surgical technologists
  10. Paramedics
  11. Podiatrists

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Medical technology is another growing area. Employers in this field are recruiting:

12. Dental technicians

13. Hearing aid acousticians

14. Opticians

15. Orthopaedic technicians

Beyond medicine, Germany is also calling for:

16. Nurses

17. Physicians

18. Engineers

19. IT specialists

20. Scientists

21. Craftspeople

22. Professionals in the transport sector

23. Green job workers

Education and hospitality also hiring in Germany

The education sector is under particular strain, with a consistent demand for:

24. Educators

25. Social education workers

26. Social workers

27. Teachers across selected subjects and school types.

Tourism and gastronomy, sectors central to Germany's economy, are equally in need of skilled hands. Employers are recruiting:

28. Hotel industry experts

29. Restaurant specialists

30. Systems catering experts

31. Cook

For Nigerians and other African professionals considering the japa route, Germany's Make it in Germany portal provides detailed information on each profession, including what qualifications are needed and how to navigate the application process.

Read also

Residence permit: Germany lists 9 engineering occupations eligible for EU Blue Card

Interested candidates can visit the portal directly to explore which roles match their background and begin the process of relocating for work.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victoria Nwahiri avatar

Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng

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