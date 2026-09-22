Germany Lists 31 In-Demand Jobs Open to Foreigners, Encourages Skilled Workers to Apply
- Germany's official immigration portal published a list of over 30 professions actively seeking qualified international workers
- The in-demand roles span several sectors, including healthcare, engineering, education, IT, and the hotel and gastronomy industry
- Foreign workers interested in green jobs, nursing, and medical technology are among those Germany is specifically targeting for recruitment
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Germany has opened its doors wider to international skilled workers, publishing a comprehensive list of over 25 professions where employers are actively searching for qualified candidates from abroad.
The list, featured on Make it in Germany, the country's official portal for international professionals, covers a broad range of sectors and signals the government's determination to address persistent labour shortages across key industries.
Healthcare and medical high-demand jobs in Germany
The healthcare sector stands out as one of the most urgent areas of need. Germany is looking for:
- Doctors
- Dental assistants
- Medical assistants
- Veterinary assistants
- Physiotherapists
- Occupational therapists
- Pharmacists
- Radiologic technologists
- Surgical technologists
- Paramedics
- Podiatrists
Medical technology is another growing area. Employers in this field are recruiting:
12. Dental technicians
13. Hearing aid acousticians
14. Opticians
15. Orthopaedic technicians
Beyond medicine, Germany is also calling for:
16. Nurses
17. Physicians
18. Engineers
19. IT specialists
20. Scientists
21. Craftspeople
22. Professionals in the transport sector
23. Green job workers
Education and hospitality also hiring in Germany
The education sector is under particular strain, with a consistent demand for:
24. Educators
25. Social education workers
26. Social workers
27. Teachers across selected subjects and school types.
Tourism and gastronomy, sectors central to Germany's economy, are equally in need of skilled hands. Employers are recruiting:
28. Hotel industry experts
29. Restaurant specialists
30. Systems catering experts
31. Cook
For Nigerians and other African professionals considering the japa route, Germany's Make it in Germany portal provides detailed information on each profession, including what qualifications are needed and how to navigate the application process.
Interested candidates can visit the portal directly to explore which roles match their background and begin the process of relocating for work.
Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.
Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.
Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.
The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng