Enioluwa’s Tanzanian Girlfriend Speaks on Future Plans to Have a Child With Him
- Tanzanian artist Phina addressed the possibility of starting a family with her Nigerian boyfriend Enioluwa
- Phina also explained why Enioluwa was absent from the African Boy shop relaunch in Dar es Salaam
- The couple's future plans have drawn attention after Phina's candid comments at Juma Jux's store relaunch
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Tanzanian artist Phina has broken her silence on whether she plans to have a child with her boyfriend, popular Nigerian content creator Enioluwa Adeoluwa, describing the topic as simply a question of timing.
Speaking during a brief interview with Mansa Tanzania on YouTube, held at fellow Tanzanian artist Juma Jux's store relaunch on 20 September 2026 at Sinza Africa Sana in Dar es Salaam, Phina was candid about where things stand between her and Enioluwa.
On the subject of having a baby together, she kept her answer grounded in emotion rather than logistics. According to her, if she loves her partner and they truly understand each other, then the decision to have a child comes naturally when the right moment arrives.
Why Enioluwa Missed the Store Relaunch
Many fans noticed that Enioluwa was absent from the high-profile event, and Phina did not shy away from addressing it.
She explained that he is currently based far away and carries many responsibilities, but reassured those wondering that he would be there in due course.
The couple's long-distance arrangement has been a topic of interest for followers, given that Enioluwa is based in Nigeria while Phina continues to build her music career in Tanzania.
Watch the viral Instagram video of Phina:
Enioluwa laughs at Iyabo Ojo
Legit.ng previously reported that Enioluwa made fun of Iyabo Ojo at the airport as she was searching for her luggage.
A video captured how Iyabo Ojo reacted while searching for her bags at the airport as she travelled to Tanzania.
She was clearly confused while searching and trying to create a means of identity for her luggage. Fans shared their take on how Enioluwa reacted to the way the actress was acting as they travelled together.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.