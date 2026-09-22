Tanzanian artist Phina addressed the possibility of starting a family with her Nigerian boyfriend Enioluwa

Phina also explained why Enioluwa was absent from the African Boy shop relaunch in Dar es Salaam

The couple's future plans have drawn attention after Phina's candid comments at Juma Jux's store relaunch

Tanzanian artist Phina has broken her silence on whether she plans to have a child with her boyfriend, popular Nigerian content creator Enioluwa Adeoluwa, describing the topic as simply a question of timing.

Speaking during a brief interview with Mansa Tanzania on YouTube, held at fellow Tanzanian artist Juma Jux's store relaunch on 20 September 2026 at Sinza Africa Sana in Dar es Salaam, Phina was candid about where things stand between her and Enioluwa.

Enioluwa’s girlfriend sparks reactions with revelation about their plans for a child. Credit: @enioluwaadeoluwa

Source: Instagram

On the subject of having a baby together, she kept her answer grounded in emotion rather than logistics. According to her, if she loves her partner and they truly understand each other, then the decision to have a child comes naturally when the right moment arrives.

Why Enioluwa Missed the Store Relaunch

Many fans noticed that Enioluwa was absent from the high-profile event, and Phina did not shy away from addressing it.

Enioluwa’s girlfriend gets people talking with revelation about their future plans. Photo credit@enioluwa

Source: Instagram

She explained that he is currently based far away and carries many responsibilities, but reassured those wondering that he would be there in due course.

The couple's long-distance arrangement has been a topic of interest for followers, given that Enioluwa is based in Nigeria while Phina continues to build her music career in Tanzania.

Watch the viral Instagram video of Phina:

Enioluwa laughs at Iyabo Ojo

Legit.ng previously reported that Enioluwa made fun of Iyabo Ojo at the airport as she was searching for her luggage.

A video captured how Iyabo Ojo reacted while searching for her bags at the airport as she travelled to Tanzania.

She was clearly confused while searching and trying to create a means of identity for her luggage. Fans shared their take on how Enioluwa reacted to the way the actress was acting as they travelled together.

Source: Legit.ng