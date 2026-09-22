South African investigative journalist Micah Reddy went missing in Djibouti after communication with his family and colleagues suddenly stopped on Saturday

Djibouti's interior minister claimed Reddy deliberately avoided obtaining the required media accreditation while in the country

Reddy's family said he was not in Djibouti on a reporting assignment when authorities detained him

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) Africa confirmed on Tuesday that South African investigative journalist Micah Reddy, who had been reported missing in Djibouti, is free and has been deported from the country.

Reddy, who serves as Africa editor for the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), flew into the Horn of Africa nation last Thursday and maintained regular contact with his family and colleagues before communication went silent on Saturday.

Missing South African Journalist Micah Reddy Deported From Djibouti, Returns to Johannesburg

Source: Getty Images

His brother, Niall Reddy, first spoke about the situation publicly on Sunday, raising the alarm with Reuters.

CPJ Africa announced the development on X, citing Niall Reddy as its source. "Authorities claim he did not have proper media accreditation. He will return to Johannesburg soon. His fixer, Kooki Mahmoud, is apparently released without charge," the watchdog group wrote.

Djibouti government's position

Djibouti's Interior Minister Omar Abdi, in a statement shared by CPJ Africa, alleged that Reddy had deliberately bypassed the process of obtaining the necessary accreditation while in the country. A senior official in the Djibouti presidency, Naguib Ali Taher, had also said on Saturday that Reddy had not registered for media accreditation.

Reddy's family pushed back on any suggestion that he was in the country for journalistic work. In a statement, the family said he was not in Djibouti to report on the country or its government at the time he was detained.

"It is with immense relief and delight that we share the news that he is on his way back to South Africa, unharmed," the family said.

Source: Legit.ng