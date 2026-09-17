Saudi Arabia revealed the exact investment threshold a foreign national must meet to qualify for premium residency in the kingdom

The minimum investment amount is set at SAR 7,000,000, which converts to roughly N2.5 billion for Nigerian investors eyeing the opportunity

The requirement centres on a valid investment licence issued by the Ministry of Investment, with ownership share conditions attached

Saudi Arabia has officially outlined how much a foreign investor must pour into the kingdom to become eligible for premium residency.

According to information published on the official platform, foreign nationals seeking premium residency must hold a valid investment licence issued by the Ministry of Investment.

Saudi Arabia sets requirement for foreigners seeking Premium Residency. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/SOPA Images/MANDEL NGAN

Source: Getty Images

Premium residency: Saudi Arabia's minimum investment requirement

The catch is that the licence must reflect a minimum ownership share of SAR 7,000,000 (N2,517,134,845).

The official statement reads:

"Submission of valid investment license(s) (investment registration) issued by the Ministry of Investment with a minimum value of SAR 7,000,000 as the applicant's minimum ownership share."

This figure represents the floor, not the ceiling. Investors whose ownership share in a licensed entity meets or exceeds this threshold become eligible to apply, with the residency tied to the duration of their qualifying investment arrangements.

What the premium residency conditions mean

The scheme is specifically structured for investors, not general applicants. A foreigner must actively hold a registered investment in Saudi Arabia, with their personal ownership stake valued at no less than SAR 7 million, before they can even begin the application process.

The residency is not permanent by default. Applicants are expected to maintain their investment arrangements throughout the period of their stay, meaning the licence must remain active and valid.

For Nigerians and other African investors with ambitions to establish a business footprint in Saudi Arabia, the threshold is a significant one.

At current exchange rates, crossing the SAR 7 million mark demands a capital commitment of over N2.5 billion, placing the premium residency firmly in the bracket of high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors rather than small business owners.

Saudi Arabia lists benefits of premium residency

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Saudi Arabia had listed nine benefits available to foreigners with premium residency in the kingdom.

The benefits include living in Saudi Arabia with eligible family members, exemption from some expatriate fees, and the right to leave and return to the country without a visa.

Source: Legit.ng