Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde publicly rejected FCT Minister Nyesom Wike's claim that President Bola Tinubu gave him N50 billion for the Ibadan Airport

Makinde made the denial during a town hall meeting with North West stakeholders in Katsina State on Tuesday, September 22, 2026

Wike had reportedly made the N50 billion claim the previous day, which Makinde described as false

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Katsina State - Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has flatly denied that President Bola Tinubu allocated N50 billion to him or to Oyo State for the upgrading of the Ibadan Airport.

Makinde described the claim, which had been made a day earlier by FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, as false.

Makinde says President Tinubu did not give him N50bn yo upgrade Ibadan airport. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde/Nyesom Wike

Source: Twitter

The APM presidential candidate made the denial on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, while addressing a town hall meeting with North West stakeholders in Katsina State.

In the video shared by Nigerian Affairs Journal via its X handle @NigAffairs, Makinde said:

"President Tinubu did not give me or Oyo State N50 billion to upgrade the Ibadan Airport. The statement made yesterday by FCT Minister Nyesom Wike to that effect is false," Makinde said.

Wike's claim and Makinde's response

The dispute arose after Wike, who serves as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, claimed that the federal government had released N50 billion specifically for upgrades at the Ibadan Airport, with the funds directed through Makinde.

The governor's swift and direct rebuttal at the Katsina stakeholder forum drew immediate attention online.

The denial puts Makinde and Wike, two prominent political figures in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on opposing sides of a public disagreement over federal funds.

Public reactions

The story attracted swift responses on X, with several users expressing scepticism towards both officials.

@DrfemiA34574 wrote:

"Even d one u agreed was given to u to help bodija bomb victims with, what did u do with d fund."

@Idaneko1 commented:

"Mankinde they lie ooo."

Wike reacts as Makinde declares for presidency

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Wike reacted to the declaration of alliance between the PDP and the APC by Governor Makinde of Oyo state.

Wike, a prominent PDP leader, commented on the declaration as well as the announcement of Makinde's 2027 presidential ambition.

The minister made the comment while addressing journalists during project inspections at the Nigeria capital on Thursday, May 14, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng