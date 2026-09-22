Fuji legend KWAM 1 stepped in as peacemaker to end the long-running feud between MC Oluomo and Tafa Sego

The reconciliation took place at Ojusagbola in Ijebu, Ogun state, with NURTW chieftains present to witness the historic meeting

Fans who reacted to photos from the event were not fully convinced, pointing to the body language of both men

Fuji music icon King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as KWAM 1, has reportedly brokered a peace deal between two heavyweight figures in the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), bringing an end to what had become one of the most talked-about feuds in Lagos transport politics.

The reconciliation brought together NURTW national president Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, and Lagos chapter chairman Alhaji Mustapha Adekunle, aka Tafa Sego, at a gathering held at Ojusagbola in Ijebu, Ogun state. KWAM 1, acting in his capacity as the Mayegun of Yorubaland, facilitated the meeting and pushed for a lasting resolution to the pair's long-standing rift.

Pictures of KWAM 1 with MC Oluomo and Tafa Sego in Ijebu, Ogun state emerge online. Credit: kingmcoluomo/kwam1/mustaphasego

Source: Instagram

Photos from the event, shared via the k1deultimatedigitalmedia Instagram page, showed KWAM 1, Oluomo, Sego, and several NURTW chieftains together.

According to the post, this was not merely a performative handshake for the cameras; both sides were said to be genuinely pleased with the outcome.

Tensions between the two factions had boiled over dramatically at the start of the year. During KWAM 1's New Year All White Party, held in the Victoria Island area of Lagos state on Friday, January 2, 2026, a video circulated showing chaos erupting at the venue.

Members loyal to Tafa Sego reportedly kicked off when the Fuji star publicly recognised MC Oluomo as the head of the NURTW during the event.

That incident reignited attention on the long-running power struggle within the union, making KWAM 1's latest intervention all the more significant.

Reactions trail pictures from KWAM 1's meeting with MC Oluomo and Sego. Credit: kwam1

Source: Instagram

Swipe the post below to see pictures of KWAM 1 with MC Oluomo and Sego:

Reactions as Oluomo and Sego unite

Despite the celebratory framing of the reunion, many social media users who reacted to the photos were sceptical, citing the body language visible in the images on Instagram.

@ayodelekolawale commented:

"I pray this one last Ooo, like this is the 10 times they will bring them together for peace"

@bimbolbalogun wrote:

"This is not sincerely over. See face expression and handshake"

@kingrasheed85 said:

"Look at sego's face, u can tell its not over"

@shogbams shared:

"United we stand.. the sky is big for all birds to fly"

@rock.away10 reacted:

"You could see frm their face nd body language that the settlement no reach there mind 😂😂😂😂"

@heals1202 wrote:

"He no reach therr mind oooo daddy k1 abeg make dem use ogun swear 😂"

@babalola1571 commented:

"It shows there is peace from these faces😂.Don't force them to work together, when they don't trust each other"

@folaaaaa85 said:

"Rancour is written all over their faces no closure yet"

@youngking__yousouf added:

"It's only in Oni of 👏Ife shrine that can settle this matter with strong oath-taking. Probably then , there can be peace and less fear"

KWAM 1 prostrates for Obasanjo

Legit.ng had reported that KWAM 1 sparked admiration online after he dropped to the floor and fully prostrated on stage upon spotting former president Olusegun Obasanjo.

The heartwarming moment took place during the 60th birthday celebration of Oba Kabiru Adewale Obalanlege, the Olota of Ota. K1 De Ultimate was performing at the event when he noticed the former president and immediately showed him respect.

Source: Legit.ng