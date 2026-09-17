Saudi Arabia announced the exact fee foreigners must pay to qualify for its unlimited-duration Premium Residency programme

The Saudi government stated that Premium Residency aims to provide a suitable environment for those wishing to settle permanently in the country

The fee for unlimited-duration Premium Residency has been confirmed at 800,000 SAR, which converts to over N287 million for Nigerian applicants

Saudi Arabia has disclosed the precise cost foreigners must meet to obtain unlimited-duration Premium Residency, setting the fee at 800,000 SAR, equivalent to approximately N287,527,742.

The Saudi government explained the purpose behind the scheme, stating: "The premium indefinite and fixed-term residency aims to enable beneficiaries wishing to settle in Saudi Arabia by providing a suitable environment that includes a range of benefits."

Saudi Arabia posts Premium Residency fee, gives. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Mikhail Svetlov/SOPA Images

Source: Getty Images

Saudi Arabia unlimited-duration premium residency

For foreigners seeking to settle in the Kingdom without a time restriction on their stay, the government has confirmed a single figure:

"Unlimited Duration Premium Residency: 800,000 SAR."

This sum, converted to naira, stands at over N287 million, placing the pathway out of reach for the vast majority of prospective applicants, particularly those considering the move as part of Nigeria's ongoing japa wave.

What Saudi Arabia's premium residency offers

The programme is designed for individuals who wish to make Saudi Arabia their long-term home, with the government emphasising that it seeks to create a "suitable environment" packed with a range of benefits for successful applicants.

Beyond the unlimited option, the scheme also includes fixed-term residency, giving interested foreigners a tiered choice depending on how long they intend to remain in the country and how much they are prepared to invest in the application.

Saudi Arabia has positioned the Premium Residency programme as a formal route to long-term settlement, distinct from standard work or visit visas, and targeted at those with the financial capacity to commit to life in the Kingdom.

UAE announces 6 Golden Residency benefits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE government had outlined six key benefits available to foreigners holding Golden Residency, including long-term residence without a local sponsor and the ability to sponsor spouses, children, parents, and domestic workers.

Eligible applicants who are outside the UAE can also receive a six-month multiple-entry visa to complete their Golden Residency procedures.

Source: Legit.ng