Germany has opened its labour market to professional athletes from abroad, outlining specific conditions they must satisfy to qualify for a visa

Foreign athletes must earn a minimum annual gross salary of €50,700 from a German sports club to be considered eligible under the 2026 requirements

A national governing body confirmation, in agreement with the German Olympic Sports Confederation, is among the conditions athletes must meet

Germany has laid out four clear conditions that foreign professional athletes and coaches must meet before they can obtain a visa to live and work in the country.

According to information published on Germany's official immigration and career portal, Make it in Germany, the German labour market is open to professional athletes from other countries, provided they satisfy each of the outlined requirements.

Germany lists 4 conditions for foreign athletes to get visa and work in country. Photo: getty

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Who qualifies as professional athlete in Germany

Under German immigration rules, a person is considered a professional athlete once they receive compensation that goes beyond a basic expense allowance for their sporting activities.

This distinction is important, as it separates full-time professional athletes from amateur or recreational participants who would not qualify under the same visa category.

The 4 conditions foreign athletes must meet

To be granted a visa for employment as an athlete or coach in Germany, applicants must satisfy the following conditions as of 2026.

1. First, the applicant must be at least 16 years of age.

2. Second, they must be employed by a German sports club or a comparable sporting institution that takes part in competitive sport.

3. Third, that club or institution must pay the athlete or coach an annual gross salary of no less than €50,700.

4. The fourth condition involves official recognition. A national governing body of the relevant sport, acting in agreement with the German Olympic Sports Confederation, must formally confirm that the individual qualifies as a professional athlete or possesses the necessary competence to work as a coach.

All four conditions must be met together. Meeting only some of them is not sufficient to secure the visa.

The requirements apply to athletes and coaches across sports disciplines, as long as the employing institution participates in organised competitive sport within Germany.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng