Germany allows self-employed foreign nationals to apply for a settlement permit after just three years of living and working in the country

The settlement permit opens the door to permanent residence, granting holders the right to live with family and work freely without restrictions

Applicants must satisfy four specific requirements before the German government will consider granting permanent residence status

Germany has outlined the conditions that self-employed foreign nationals must fulfil to qualify for a settlement permit, the country's permanent residence title.

According to the official Make it in Germany portal, which is run by the German government, foreign nationals who hold a temporary residence permit for self-employment under Section 21 of the Residence Act can apply for a settlement permit after completing three years of self-employment in the country.

Germany lists conditions for self-employed foreigners to get permanent residence. Photo: Getty

Source: UGC

Germany PR: What settlement permit offers

A settlement permit grants holders the right to live in Germany permanently alongside their family members, with no restrictions on whether they work as an employee or continue running their own business.

Unlike a temporary residence permit, it does not require renewal and is not tied to a specific employer or business activity.

Germany PR: Conditions for self-employed foreigners

The Make it in Germany portal lists four specific requirements that an applicant must satisfy at the time of applying.

1. The applicant must hold a valid residence title that permits self-employment.

2. They must have been running their own business for a minimum of three years.

3.The nature and track record of their business activities must give reasonable grounds to expect that the venture will continue to grow in a sustainable direction.

4. The applicant must be able to show that both they and any family members residing with them can cover their own living costs on a long-term basis, without relying on state support.

Meeting all four conditions makes a person eligible to apply under Section 21 (4) of the Residence Act.

The portal notes that foreign nationals who do not fall under the self-employment category can visit the website of the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees, known as BAMF, to explore the specific settlement permit route that applies to their situation.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng