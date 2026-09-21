Switzerland confirmed that citizens of only two African countries qualify for its young professional work permit programme out of more than 50 nations on the continent

The permit allows young graduates and apprentices to work in Switzerland for up to 18 months to broaden their professional and language skills

Switzerland has signed similar agreements with a total of 15 countries worldwide, making African representation on the list notably limited

Switzerland has confirmed that only two African countries are included in its young professional work permit programme, leaving the vast majority of the continent's citizens ineligible for the scheme.

The Swiss government operates the programme through bilateral agreements with select nations. In total, 15 countries worldwide qualify, and just two of them are on the African continent: South Africa and Tunisia.

Switzerland names 2 African countries whose citizens can work in country. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/ STEFAN WERMUTH

Source: Getty Images

Switzerland: What young professional work permit covers

Switzerland described the purpose of the permit in clear terms, stating that the agreements enable young people who have completed their education to gain hands-on experience in the country.

"Switzerland has concluded agreements with various countries on the exchange of young professionals. These enable young people who have completed their education (at least a bachelor's degree or a two-year apprenticeship) and who wish to broaden their professional and language skills in Switzerland to obtain a work permit for a maximum of 18 months," the Swiss government said.

Applicants must hold at least a bachelor's degree or have completed a two-year apprenticeship to be considered. The permit is valid for a maximum of 18 months, positioning it as a short-term opportunity for career and language development rather than a long-term immigration pathway.

The two African countries that made the list

Of the 15 nations whose citizens are eligible for the programme, South Africa and Tunisia are the only African representatives.

The full list of qualifying countries has not been published here, but Switzerland's agreements span multiple regions globally.

For citizens of other African nations, the programme remains out of reach unless Switzerland concludes new bilateral agreements with their governments in the future.

Switzerland releases 15-country young professional permit list

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Switzerland listed 15 countries whose citizens qualify for its young professional work permit programme.

The permits allow eligible young graduates and apprenticeship completers to work in Switzerland for up to 18 months.

Source: Legit.ng