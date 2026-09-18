The UK government published the countries whose nationals qualify for an Electronic Visa Waiver (EVW) to enter Britain

Five Gulf nations made the official list, granting their citizens a special entry route into the United Kingdom

The UK government's website named the qualifying countries and outlined the conditions attached to the EVW arrangement

The United Kingdom has officially named five Gulf nations whose citizens are eligible for an Electronic Visa Waiver (EVW) to gain entry into Britain, according to information published on the UK government's website.

The EVW is a specific exception that allows nationals of select countries to travel to the UK without applying for a traditional visa, provided they meet the required conditions.

UK reveals 5 Gulf countries whose citizens qualify for Electronic Visa Waiver. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu/ Richard Newstead

Source: Getty Images

Gulf countries that qualify for UK EVW

According to the UK government's website, the EVW exception applies to nationals or citizens of the following five countries:

1. Bahrain

2. Kuwait

3. Oman

4. Saudi Arabia

5. United Arab Emirates

The government's website states directly:

"Exception where the applicant holds an Electronic Visa Waiver (EVW) Document (Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates nationals or citizens only)."

What the EVW means for eligible travellers

The Electronic Visa Waiver is a travel authorisation that allows qualifying Gulf nationals to enter the UK without going through the standard visa application process. Rather than visiting an embassy or consulate, eligible travellers from the five listed countries can obtain an EVW electronically before travelling.

The arrangement reflects the UK's existing bilateral relationships with these Gulf states and represents a streamlined entry pathway available only to citizens of these five nations on the African and Middle Eastern map of UK travel policy. No other country on either list is covered by this specific EVW provision.

UK names 82 countries eligible for ETA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the United Kingdom had released a list of 82 countries whose citizens are eligible to travel to Britain with an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) instead of a visa.

The ETA allows approved travellers to visit the UK, Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man for stays of up to six months. The list covers countries across Europe, Asia and the Gulf region, with Mauritius and Seychelles being the only African countries included.

Source: Legit.ng