Primerosevurai, a brilliant scholar, announced on X that she secured a prestigious Chevening Scholarship for the 2026/2027 academic year

The scholar will pursue an MSc in Climate Change Finance and Investment at the University of Edinburgh in the United Kingdom

Her announcement drew warm congratulations on social media, with her post gaining attention

A Zimbabwean scholar identified on X as Primerosevurai has shared the exciting news that she was selected for the Chevening Scholarship for the 2026/2027 academic year, sending a wave of celebration across her social media following.

In her post, Primerosevurai announced that she would be heading to the United Kingdom to study for an MSc in Climate Change Finance and Investment at the University of Edinburgh, one of the world's leading research institutions.

Lady secures Chevening Scholarship for 2026/2027 academic year. Photo credit: @primerosevurayai/X.

Source: Twitter

Zimbabwean Scholar Earns Chevening Scholarship

"I am so happy to share that I was selected for the Chevening Scholarship 2026/2027!" she wrote, adding that she looked forward to "learning, leading and making an impact."

The Chevening Scholarship is the UK government's flagship international awards programme, funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

It is awarded to outstanding individuals from across the globe who demonstrate strong leadership potential and academic excellence. Competition for the scholarship is notoriously fierce, making each award a significant personal achievement.

Primerosevurai's chosen field, Climate Change Finance and Investment, sits at the intersection of environmental policy and global economics, an area attracting growing interest and urgency from governments, institutions, and international bodies alike.

Her selection signals recognition of both her academic credentials and her potential to contribute meaningfully to climate-related challenges facing the African continent and beyond.

Pride and Congratulations Pour in Online

Her announcement quickly gained traction under the hashtags #ChosenForChevening and #IAmChevening, with supporters rallying around the milestone.

The post drew attention not only for the personal achievement it represented but also for the course of study at its centre.

Climate finance has become one of the most discussed topics in international development, particularly for African nations navigating the dual pressures of economic growth and environmental vulnerability.

See the post below:

Nigerian lady secures huge scholarship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Claire announced on X that she had received a scholarship offer to the University of Cambridge and celebrated it as a personal milestone.

She posted the full admission letter addressed to Nate, which confirmed the Cambridge Scholars Award in Computer Science.

Source: Legit.ng