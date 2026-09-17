A rare video showing Yoruba activist Sunday Igboho with his two sons has drawn attention online

The children’s appearance has prompted questions about why they were not registered in Iru Ekun

Iru Ekun was created to protect rural communities and farmlands across the Southwest while helping to tackle kidnapping

A rare video of Yoruba activist Sunday Igboho and his two sons has given social media users another glimpse into the private side of the controversial figure.

In the short clip, the activist's children were seen dressed casually as they joined their father inside his G-Wagon before heading out.

Sunday Igboho's Iru Ekun continues to make waves in the South West. Photos: Sunday Igboho.

Source: Twitter

Why Were Sunday Igboho's Sons Not in Iru Ekun?

Some social media users questioned why Igboho’s two sons were not registered with Iru Ekun, the security network established by their father.

The initiative was recently launched in Ogun State as part of efforts to protect rural communities, farmlands and towns in the Southwest.

Its stated focus includes tackling kidnapping, banditry and violent attacks, as well as driving criminal elements out of forests allegedly used as hideouts.

But the sight of Igboho’s children riding alongside him opened another conversation

Watch the X video of Sunday Igboho with his sons here:

Reactions trail Sunday Igboho's sons' video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@m0six stated:

"Nah where the cash out money from security dey go, everybody sabi wetin them dey do no worry."

@coolbutpshyc shared:

"Make me come join tigers tail"

@ifedayo_johnson noted:

"Dem no join iru ekun?"

Sunday Igboho's children’s appearance prompts questions about why they were not registered in Iru Ekun. Photo: Sunday Igboho.

Source: Getty Images

Terrorists ambush Sunday Igboho's security team

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Sunday Igboho's security team was ambushed by suspected bandits in Oyo State's Old Oyo National Park.

Operatives utilised surveillance drones to track criminals before being attacked during their operation.

Public reactions highlight support for Igboho while questioning the operation's transparency and safety measures.

Source: Legit.ng