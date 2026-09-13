Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has revised its Working Holiday Programme rules, extending a rare benefit to nationals of select countries

The revisions were rolled out in stages between December 2024 and February 2026, covering eight countries and regions

South Korea and Taiwan are the most recently added, joining a group that includes Canada, the UK, Germany, and Ireland

Japan has updated the rules governing its Working Holiday Programme, granting nationals from eight countries and one region the opportunity to participate in the scheme twice in their lifetime, according to the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The changes were introduced in a series of phased revisions beginning in December 2024, with each update extending the twice-in-a-lifetime allowance to a new group of participants.

Japan mentions eight countries whose citizens are eligible for Working Holiday Visa twice. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Countries now eligible to apply twice

The first revision took effect on 1 December 2024, when Japan extended the double-entry benefit to nationals of:

1. Canada

2. The United Kingdom

3. New Zealand

4. Denmark

5. Austria

A second wave followed on 1 January 2025, adding to the list:

6. Germany

7. Ireland

8. Slovakia

More recently, South Korea joined the group on 1 October 2025, with Taiwan added on 1 February 2026. Both the South Korean and Taiwanese provisions apply to two non-consecutive stays rather than back-to-back periods.

What working holiday programme offers

Japan's Working Holiday Programme allows young people from eligible countries to live and work in Japan for an extended period, typically up to a year.

Historically, participation was limited to a single lifetime application for most nationalities, making the revised terms a meaningful shift for those hoping to return for a second stint.

The staged rollout of these changes suggests Japan has been negotiating bilateral updates with individual partner countries and regions over time, rather than applying a blanket revision across the board.

Nationals from countries not included in the revised list remain subject to the standard single-entry rules, meaning the expanded benefit is currently available only to those from the eight countries and one region named in the official update.

In a similar report, Legit.ng reported that Japan has named 32 countries whose citizens can live and work under a special visa scheme.

Countries with special visa agreements with Australia

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia announced 19 reciprocal Working Holiday arrangements with countries across Europe, Asia and North America. The programme allows young people from eligible countries to live, work and travel in Australia while offering Australians similar opportunities abroad.

No African country appears on the list, leaving Nigerians and other Africans to explore different visa pathways to work and travel in Australia. Find out which countries made the list and what the arrangement means for people hoping to build a new life overseas.

Source: Legit.ng