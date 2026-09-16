The UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security outlined 7 categories of foreigners eligible for its Golden Residency programme

The Golden Residency grants a 10-year renewable stay in the UAE without requiring a sponsor, covering residents and their families

Categories range from investors and entrepreneurs to outstanding students, scientists, athletes, and humanitarian workers

The United Arab Emirates has outlined seven distinct categories of foreign nationals who qualify for its Golden Residency programme, a long-term visa scheme that allows eligible individuals to live, work, study, and invest in the country for ten years at a time, without needing a local sponsor.

The programme is administered by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) and is designed to attract talent, capital, and expertise that contribute to the UAE's economic and professional development. Residency is automatically renewable upon expiry and extends to the holder's immediate family.

UAE lists 7 categories of foreigners eligible for Golden residency. Photo: Getty, Unsplash

Source: UGC

Who Qualifies for the UAE Golden Residency

1. The first category covers investors, both those who put money into public investment vehicles within the UAE and those who invest in the country's real estate sector.

2. Entrepreneurs are also eligible, whether their businesses are based inside or outside the UAE, provided they can demonstrate an established enterprise or a credible business plan.

3. Scientists, researchers, and specialists make up a broad third category. This group includes leading figures in healthcare and education, as well as specialists in the Fourth Industrial Revolution and industry. Senior skilled professionals and religious scholars with notable contributions also fall under this umbrella.

4. Professionals working on the front lines of defence form their own dedicated category.

5. Humanitarian pioneers also qualify. The group is notably wide-ranging, encompassing members of international and regional organisations, volunteers, recipients of prestigious humanitarian awards, staff of non-profit associations, and financial supporters of humanitarian causes.

6. Outstanding students represent the sixth category. This covers top-performing secondary school graduates from UAE-based institutions, as well as high-achieving bachelor's, master's, and doctoral graduates from accredited universities in the country.

7. The seventh and final category targets exceptional talents across several fields: culture and the arts, digital technology, innovation and invention, athletics, and other areas deemed significant by the relevant government authorities.

What the UAE Golden Residency offers

Across all seven categories, the Golden Residency period is fixed at ten years and is renewable automatically. Holders and their families gain the right to reside, work, and study in the UAE throughout that period, offering a level of long-term stability that standard short-term visas do not provide.

The breadth of the qualifying categories reflects the UAE's ambition to position itself as a destination not only for wealthy investors but also for students, creatives, scientists, and community-minded individuals who can contribute meaningfully to the country's growth.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng