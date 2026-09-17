A Nigerian lawyer proudly marked ten years since admission to the bar with a thanksgiving message

The heartwarming post included a throwback photo taken at the age of 22 while wearing a new wig

Gratitude to Almighty Allah formed the central theme of her anniversary post as she shared her achievement with netizens

A legal practitioner based in Nigeria reflected on a decade of professional practice with an expression of thankfulness that was shared online.

The post which drew attention after it appeared on the timeline of @Aisha Hamman was made to commemorate ten years since the author's admission to the bar.

Female lawyer celebrates 10 years in profession. Photo credit: @AishaHamman/X.

Source: Twitter

The legal professional who authored the update indicated that the anniversary represented a significant personal and career landmark and attributed the journey to divine favour.

A decade at the bar and a moment of reflection

In the message that accompanied the anniversary photo, the lawyer conveyed profound appreciation to Almighty Allah for the opportunity to have remained in active legal practice for the period under review.

The tone of the reflection was one of humility and gratitude, with emphasis placed on faith as the foundation of the sustained career.

Throwback photograph from earlier years

The practitioner further explained that the image attached to the celebratory note was not a recent photograph but a throwback to an earlier stage of life.

It was clarified that the picture had been taken when she was twenty two years old and that it captured her wearing a newly acquired wig.

The recollection was offered in a lighthearted manner and was intended to illustrate how much time had passed since the early days of her professional life.

The post generated interest among colleagues and well wishers who understood the significance of a decade at the bar.

It was presented as a moment of thanksgiving rather than self praise, with the author choosing to focus on gratitude and nostalgia.

See the post below:

Lady officially becomes lawyer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Sharon Oluwalana, a 21-year-old law graduate, was called to the Nigerian Bar on July 10, 2026, and she celebrated the milestone on social media.

Sharon earned both her LLB and BL degrees with Second Class Upper Division, completing eight years of academic work.

Source: Legit.ng