Armed men attacked a police inspector on guard duty at a commissioner's residence in Owerri, Imo State, on Monday morning

The attackers disarmed the inspector, Henry Effiong, and seized his rifle and phones before killing him

Imo State Police confirmed two suspects were arrested at the scene and the case transferred to the SCID

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Armed men stormed the Owerri residence of Imo State's Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Rex Anunobi, killing a police inspector assigned to guard the property.

The slain officer, identified as Henry Effiong, was on duty at the commissioner's home when the attackers struck.

Armed men kill police inspector inside commissioner’s residence. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

As reported by Premium Times, sources said the men first overpowered Effiong, took his rifle and mobile phones, and then killed him before fleeing the scene.

According to The Punch, Effiong was found dead at the commissioner’s residence in Owerri on Monday, September 14, 2026, shortly after the incident was reported.

Police confirm attack, launch investigation

The State Police spokesperson Henry Okoye, a deputy superintendent of police, confirmed the killing in a statement on Wednesday.

He said the state Commissioner of Police, Audu Bosso, immediately ordered an investigation upon receiving the report.

"The Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID), alongside the DPO, New Owerri Division, visited the scene, where necessary examinations were conducted and relevant exhibits recovered and secured," Okoye said.

He added that Effiong's remains were taken to a mortuary after the scene examination.

Okoye noted that Bosso extended his condolences to the inspector's family and pledged that the command would pursue all those responsible for the attack.

"The incident is a painful reminder of the risks and sacrifices police officers face in the discharge of their duties," the spokesperson said.

2 suspects arrested, search for others ongoing

Police announced the arrest of two men believed to be connected to the killing. Okoye named them as Olivia Patrick, male, aged 31, and ThankGod Mourice, male, aged 25, both of whom were picked up at the scene shortly after the incident was reported.

The case has since been handed over to the SCID for further investigation, while the police said efforts were continuing to track down other suspects who fled after the attack.

Okoye urged residents of Imo State to stay alert and share any useful information that could help advance the investigation.

He assured the public that security measures were in place to protect lives and property across the state.

Police are searching for others after arresting two suspects over the killing of Inspector Henry Effiong

Source: Original

Bandits ambush DPO’s convoy, kill 2 policemen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that two mobile police officers were killed in an ambush in Ayilamo, Benue state, on Monday, September 14, 2026, while escorting their DPO back from Makurdi.

The attack brought the total number of police officers killed in Ayilamo within four days to six, following an earlier deadly raid on the community.

The Benue police command confirmed the latest incident, as it presented insurance cheques to families of officers previously killed in the line of duty.

Source: Legit.ng