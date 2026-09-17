Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle made late changes to Nigeria's squad for the September 2027 AFCON qualifying matches

At least four players face injury-enforced absences, with Alhassan Yusuf, Femi Azeez and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru among those ruled out

Victor Osimhen's participation remains uncertain as Chelle holds talks with Galatasaray over the striker's groin injury recovery

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has reportedly been forced into at least four changes to Nigeria's squad ahead of the team's opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying fixtures this month, with Victor Osimhen's availability still uncertain following a groin injury.

Chelle's original plan was to publish his squad list on Monday, September 14, but the announcement was pushed to later in the week as the coach assessed the fitness of several players and accommodated injury-related withdrawals.

Eric Chelle has reportedly made late changes to the Super Eagles squad for the upcoming AFCON qualifiers in September. Photo by Issam Zerrok

Source: Getty Images

Four players ruled out or doubtful

New England Revolution midfielder Alhassan Yusuf has been ruled out after suffering a hamstring injury, as has Brighton winger Femi Azeez, who is yet to make his debut for the Premier League club due to a muscular problem, Rotowire reports.

Lazio midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru is also unavailable, while Coventry City's Francis Onyeka is awaiting scan results to determine how serious the injury he picked up during his side's clash against Brighton is.

Osimhen's situation adds further uncertainty to Chelle's planning as sources say Chelle has held discussions with Galatasaray and opened the door for the striker to skip the qualifiers entirely to allow him proper recovery time.

According to ESPN, the 27-year-old sustained an advanced-moderate strain with bleeding in his right adductor muscle group during Galatasaray's 3-2 win over Istanbul Başakşehir on September 4.

He was initially expected to miss around three weeks, but his return to competitive action is being managed carefully.

Nigeria's AFCON qualifier schedule

To fill the gaps, some players currently with the Nigeria B side for the friendly against Russia will be promoted to the senior squad, while Zadok Yohanna, who was already named in the squad, will also be replaced.

The Nigeria Football Federation has confirmed the fixtures.

As seen on CAF's official website, Nigeria will open their Group L qualifying campaign against Madagascar at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Wednesday, September 23, 2026.

Four days later, on Sunday, September 27, they will travel to Morocco to face Guinea-Bissau in their second qualifier.

Nigeria are drawn in Group L alongside Madagascar, Tanzania and Guinea-Bissau.

The 2027 Africa Cup of Nations will be jointly hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, with the tournament running from June 19 to July 17, 2027.

The Super Eagles go into the qualifiers under pressure to secure their place at the continental showpiece after failing to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, making it important for the team to begin their AFCON campaign on a strong footing despite the mounting injury concerns in Chelle's squad.

Chelle makes major Osimhen decision

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Osimhen’s right groin injury leaving Super Eagles coach Chelle facing a major decision ahead of the matches against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau.

Osimhen was forced off during Galatasaray’s 3-2 win over Istanbul Başakşehir after scoring the opening goal. With Nigeria already under pressure after missing the 2026 World Cup, his possible absence could seriously affect the team’s hopes of making a strong start in Group L.

Source: Legit.ng