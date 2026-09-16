Danion, a civil engineering graduate, revealed he wrote two papers simultaneously in a bold attempt to earn a first class degree

Despite falling short of a first class, Danion said he graduated with a second class upper and expressed pride in attempting the challenge

His post about pushing his academic limits drew widespread attention on the X platform

Danion, a civil engineering graduate, has gone viral on X after sharing the emotional highs and lows of his final academic push, revealing that he sat two examination papers at the same time in a determined bid to clinch a first class degree.

In a post that quickly drew attention, Danion shared that despite his ambitious effort, the results did not land in his favour.

Nigerian civil engineering graduate reacts to his final result. Photo credit: @Danion/X.

Source: Twitter

He graduated with a first class lower, a grade that technically falls outside the coveted first class bracket in many Nigerian university grading systems, where a first class requires a CGPA of 4.50 and above on a 5.0 scale.

The Gamble He Took Before Graduation

Rather than accept his standing and walk away, Danion chose to sit two papers simultaneously, a high-stakes academic move aimed at boosting his cumulative score enough to cross into first class territory.

The strategy did not produce the result he had hoped for, but he was candid about the experience.

Pride in the Attempt

What set his post apart was not the grade itself but his attitude towards the outcome.

Rather than dwell on the disappointment, Danion framed the experience as proof of his drive, choosing to celebrate the courage it took to attempt something difficult rather than mourn the result.

His honesty resonated with many online users, particularly students and graduates who understand the pressure that comes with finishing just below a major academic milestone.

The post sparked a conversation about resilience, the limits of grading systems, and what it truly means to give everything in pursuit of a goal.

Danion's story is a reminder that the margin between grades does not always reflect the effort a student invested, and that sometimes the attempt itself carries its own kind of honour.

See the post below:

Lady graduates with first class degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Abbieolowo announced her graduation on social media, revealing she is the first person in her family to ever attend school.

The Nigerian lady studied BSc Physics and graduated with a First-Class Honours degree from her university.

Source: Legit.ng