Australia's Department of Home Affairs now requires citizens to obtain a letter of support before applying for Work and Holiday visas in 12 partner countries

The letter is issued free of charge, but applicants must meet strict age and educational requirements to be eligible

Australians applying at age 30 may still qualify even if they turn 31 before a visa decision is reached, under specific conditions

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has announced a formal requirement for citizens seeking to participate in Work and Holiday visa programmes across 12 partner countries, adding an official government endorsement step before any visa application can be submitted.

Australian citizens intending to travel to any of these destinations under a Work and Holiday arrangement must first obtain a government-issued letter of support from the Department of Home Affairs before lodging their visa applications with the relevant partner country's authorities.

Australia shares requirements for citizens looking for work opportunities in 12 countries. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

The 12 countries affected are:

Ecuador Greece Indonesia Luxembourg Malaysia Mongolia Peru Poland San Marino Slovenia Thailand Türkiye

Australia: What letter of support involves

The letter serves as an official endorsement and is provided at no cost to the applicant. To request it, eligible Australians must submit their full name, date of birth, and residential address, along with the name of the country they intend to visit. Supporting documents required include scanned colour copies of a valid Australian passport, a secondary form of identification confirming the current residential address such as a driver's licence, and evidence of meeting the applicable educational qualifications.

Only Australian citizens who have not previously participated in a partner country's Work and Holiday programme are eligible to apply. Once a request is submitted, applicants should expect a response by email within approximately 10 working days. Importantly, the letter does not guarantee that a visa will be granted, as the final decision rests entirely with the authorities of the partner country.

Australia: Age and education requirements

Applicants must be between 18 and 30 years old at the time of applying. Those who submit their application at age 30 but turn 31 before a decision is issued may still be granted the visa, provided all other eligibility criteria are satisfied.

Educational requirements vary depending on the destination. For most of the 12 countries, applicants must hold a tertiary qualification such as a degree, graduate certificate, or diploma, or have completed at least two years of undergraduate university study. Malaysia does not accept diplomas or advanced diplomas and requires either a degree, graduate diploma, or graduate certificate, or two years of undergraduate study. Thailand accepts tertiary qualifications only, while Slovenia's requirement is more accessible, asking only for a Senior Secondary Certificate of Education or its equivalent.

Australians seeking country-specific visa conditions beyond the letter of support are advised to contact the relevant embassy or consulate directly. The Department of Home Affairs and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade both provide resources to guide applicants through the process.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Australia released a list of 30 countries that are eligible for Work and Holiday visa.

Australia: Conditions for 5-year regional visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia announced its Subclass 491 Skilled Work Regional visa along with the five conditions foreign nationals must meet to qualify. The five-year provisional visa is open to skilled workers nominated by a state or territory, or sponsored by an eligible relative.

The visa allows successful applicants to live, work and study in regional Australia while offering a possible pathway to permanent residency. But applicants must first clear key hurdles, including an eligible occupation, skills assessment, invitation and points-test requirements.

Source: Legit.ng