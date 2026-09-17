A team of ABU students developed a smart walking stick that detected obstacles, potholes, water hazards, and could send emergency alerts to caregivers through an SMS feature

The inventors revealed that the project was inspired by the daily struggles of visually impaired people and shared how they overcame technical challenges

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the students opened up about their plans to add AI-powered voice assistance and explained why they are seeking sponsorship, partnerships, and investment

A team of students from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) has shared the inspiration behind their innovative smart walking stick designed to assist visually impaired people. He disclosed that the project was born from real-life challenges they observed in their community.

The invention recently gained widespread attention after a demonstration video shared on X showcased the device's ability to detect obstacles, potholes, water, and even send emergency alerts to caregivers.

ABU students develop smart walking sticks for blind people. Photo credit: Usman maikano/X

Source: UGC

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, one of the student inventors, Usman Maikano, explained how the team moved beyond the traditional walking stick. He explained how the simple device for the blind was integrated with multiple sensors, making navigation safer and easier for its users.

ABU student explains reason for walking stick

Speaking with Legit.ng, the student said the idea came about after the group saw visually impaired people struggling to move around independently. According to him, they wanted to create a practical engineering solution to a problem affecting many people in society.

He said:

"The idea actually came from a personal experience within our locality. We often see people who are visually impaired struggling to move around independently and carry out their daily activities."

"Seeing these challenges made us think about how technology and engineering could be used to make mobility easier and safer for them."

The student explained that once the project was proposed, the entire team immediately embraced it because of its potential social impact.

How ABU smart walking stick detects dangers

Explaining how the device works, the student said the team carefully studied the most common hazards faced by blind people before deciding on the features to include.

ABU students develop an electronic walking stick for the blind. Photo credit: umaikanoh/X

Source: UGC

According to him, traditional walking sticks do not always prevent users from colliding with objects, falling into potholes, or stepping into water.

He said:

"We started by looking at some of the major challenges visually impaired people face when moving around."

"That's why we developed this smart stick to help them identify obstacles at different heights, potholes or changes in ground level, and water as some of the important hazards."

The device uses multiple sensors positioned at different points on the stick. The student explained that obstacles, potholes, and water each trigger unique sound alerts and vibration patterns, allowing users to identify the type of danger without needing sight.

Walking stick: Team faced technical challenges

While developing the project, the students encountered several technical obstacles. One of the biggest challenges, according to the inventor, was ensuring that all components worked together seamlessly.

He said:

"One of our biggest challenges was integrating the different sensors, the GPS and microcontroller into one system and making sure they all worked together properly."

"We faced some connection and programming issues during the process but through continuous testing, troubleshooting, and code, we were able to overcome the challenges and get the system working successfully."

The student admitted there were moments when the team became frustrated and questioned whether the project would work. However, they remained motivated by the desire to solve a real-world problem.

"We were not just doing an engineering project; we were trying to solve a real problem faced by visually impaired people."

Why real users have not tested yet

When asked whether visually impaired individuals participated during testing, the student revealed that the team primarily tested the prototype internally. He said the next phase would involve direct engagement with visually impaired users to gather practical feedback and improve the device.

ABU students develop a device for the blind. Photo credit: Usman Maikano

Source: UGC

According to him, such feedback would help enhance the comfort, usability, and accuracy of the smart stick before wider deployment.

ABU students seek support to improve invention

The student disclosed that the current device remains a prototype and that the team is now seeking financial support, mentorship, partnerships, and sponsorship opportunities.

He said one of their biggest ambitions is to integrate artificial intelligence and voice assistance into future versions.

Rather than merely alerting users to obstacles, the upgraded system would be able to identify specific objects and verbally inform the user about them.

He explained:

"One of our biggest planned upgrades is integrating Artificial Intelligence and voice assistance."

"Instead of the stick simply telling the visually impaired that there is an obstacle, we want the system to be able to recognise what the object is and tell the user."

The student added that the team hopes to eventually transform the prototype into a commercially available product that remains affordable for visually impaired Nigerians.

ABU team shares plans for open market

Despite their upcoming examinations, Usman Maikano said that the team remains committed to further developing the project.

They disclosed that discussions are already underway regarding future upgrades and commercialisation.

According to him, their long-term goal is to move beyond academic recognition and create a solution that can positively impact lives across Nigeria and beyond.

He said:

"We don't want the project to remain just an academic prototype."

"Our goal is to develop it into a reliable and affordable product that can genuinely improve the lives of visually impaired people."

The ABU student further noted that investors, sponsors, and strategic partners could play a key role in helping the team refine the technology and bring it to the market.

"Ultimately, our vision is to move from a student project to a real-world solution that can be accessible to the people who need it most."

UI graduate of Chemistry transitions into tech

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a University of Ibadan graduate, Akinkunmi Lasisi, who studied Chemistry and Education before moving into the technology industry. He shared how the skills gained from his degree helped him build expertise in Manual QA Testing and API Testing.

Lasisi’s story shows that a university degree does not always decide where a career will end. The analytical thinking, attention to detail and communication skills he developed at UI are now helping him pursue a new path in tech.

Source: Legit.ng